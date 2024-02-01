Every Receiving Prop Bet for Super Bowl LVIII

Wide receiver props have been released for Super Bowl LVIII on SI Sportsbook.

SI Sportsbook is expecting a close game with the San Francisco 49ers favored by just 1.5 points over the Kansas City Chiefs. The game total is set at 47.5.

San Francisco boasts two top wide receivers in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk finished the regular season with the ninth-most receiving yards per game (83.9) on an average of just 6.6 targets per game. Samuel logged 59.5 receiving yards per game and continued to prove his versatility with 225 ground yards and five rushing touchdowns. Aiyuk leads the Niners in targets (14) while Samuel leads in yards for the postseason (113).

The Chiefs' primary wideout this seasonhas been rookie Rashee Rice, who logged 938 yards during the regular season -- just 46 fewer than tight end Travis Kelce -- and he caught 79 of his 102 targets. In the postseason, he has averaged 8.3 targets and 74 receiving yards per game.

Related: Every Rushing Prop Bet for Super Bowl LVIII

Related: Every Quarterback Prop Bet for Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco and Kansas City were among the best defenses during the regular season. The Chiefs allowed the fourth-fewest receiving yards (124 per game) and only 19 touchdowns to wideouts. The 49ers allowed 147 yards per game and just 20 touchdowns to the position.

In the postseason, the Chiefs have allowed 139 and one touchdown per game on average. The Niners have allowed 142.5 and one touchdown per game.

Here are the receiving props for Super bowl LVIII:

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on DraftKings and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

Receiving Yards Rashee Rice 67.5 -- Over (-125) | Under (-118)

Brandon Aiyuk 62.5 -- Over (-120) | Under (-125)

Deebo Samuel 57.5 -- Over (-125) | Under (-120)

Marquez-Valdes-Scantling -- 18.5 Over (-125) | Under (-120)

Justin Watson 16.5 -- Over (-125) | Under (-120)

Jauan Jennings 15.5 -- Over (-118) | Under (-125) The Niners have allowed 13 receivers more than 68.5 yards, including the postseason. The Chiefs have allowed 10 receivers more than 63 yards, and 13 receivers more than 59.5. Rice has exceeded this prop only six times this season, including once in the postseason. Receptions Rashee Rice 6.5 -- Over (-125) | Under (-120)

Brandon Aiyuk 4.5 -- Over (-111) | Under (-133)

Deebo Samuel 4.5 -- Over (-154) | Under (+105)

Jauan Jennings 1.5 -- Over (-110) | Under (-137)

Marquez-Valdes-Scantling 1.5 -- Over (-133) | Under (-118)

Justin Watson 1.5 -- Over (-120) | Under (-125)

The Chiefs have allowed 5-plus receptions to 13 receivers this year. Rice has exceeded this prop only five times this year, but twice in the postseason. Jennings has caught two or more passes seven times this year, including once in the postseason; MVS has done it nine times, including twice in the postseason, and Watson has done this nine times, including once in the postseason. Longest Reception Brandon Aiyuk 24.5 -- Over (-125) | Under (-133)

Rashee Rice 21.5 -- Over (-125) | Under (-120)

Deebo Samuel 21.5 -- Over (-125) | Under (-118) The Chiefs have allowed 18 receivers a catch of 25 yards or more. The Niners have allowed 19 receivers a catch of 22 yards or more. Aiyuk has gone over this number 10 times this year, including a 51-yard catch last weekend vs. the Lions. Rice and Samuel have both eclipsed this mark nine times.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on FanDuel and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.