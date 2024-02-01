Ex-Pakistan head gets time in prison

ISLAMABAD -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was found guilty of corruption on Wednesday and sentenced to 14 years in prison, yet another blow to the imprisoned populist leader days before his political movement attempts a return to power in parliamentary elections.

It was his second conviction in as many days and the harshest yet, and was seen as part of the long-running struggle between civilian leaders and the powerful military in the troubled Western ally.

Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi -- who was also convicted Wednesday -- were accused of retaining and selling state gifts in violation of government rules when he was in power. In addition to his prison term, Khan was disqualified from holding any public office for 10 years.

His lawyer, Babar Awan, dismissed the conviction as a violation of Khan's basic rights, and said the former premier was convicted and sentenced in such a hurry that the judge did not wait for the arrival of his legal team.

Khan -- who in the waning days of his premiership began to challenge the country's military -- was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He now has more than 150 legal cases hanging over him.

Still, the former cricket star remains intensely popular. Pakistan saw violent demonstrations -- including ones that targeted military installations -- after Khan's arrest last year.

Authorities have since cracked down on his supporters and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, making further rallies unlikely, and many of his party's candidates have been disqualified from contesting the Feb. 8 parliamentary elections.

Pakistan has a history of arresting former prime ministers or sidelining them ahead of elections if they are deemed to pose a challenge to the security establishment -- which has long held significant sway in civilian politics. More than two-thirds of its civilian rulers have been arrested, convicted or disqualified since the country gained independence from Britain in 1947.

But even given this history, analyst Azim Chaudhry said the rapid succession of Khan's convictions -- three in about six months -- was unusual.

"The message is Imran Khan will remain behind bars for a longer time if he does not change his rhetoric against the country's institutions," said Chaudhry, who is an independent, Islamabad-based analyst.

FILE - Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, with his wife Bushra Bibi, center, arrive to appear in a court in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 26, 2023. A Pakistani court on Wednesday, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 sentenced former Prime Minister Khan and his wife Bibi to 14 years in prison for corruption, prison officials said, a day after another special court convicted Khan for leaking state secrets and gave him a 10-year prison sentence. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)

