Fed holding rates, but hinting at shift to cuts

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve officials held interest rates at their highest level in more than two decades at their first meeting of 2024 and hinted Wednesday that their next move will be to lower borrowing costs -- even as policymakers made clear they are not yet ready to make that cut.

Jerome Powell, the Fed's chair, said that the country had "six good months" of moderating inflation, but officials wanted to see continued progress before lowering rates.

The Fed did signal that it's nearing a long-awaited shift toward cutting rates, evidence that its officials have grown confident that they're close to fully taming inflation. No longer does its policy statement say it's still considering further rate increases.

Yet the officials made clear that the first rate cut is likely months away. Their statement said they don't think it would be time to cut rates "until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably" to their 2% target.

"The underlying story in the data remains very constructive, and there's nothing here that discourages me from thinking that the Fed will more likely cut than not cut in May, and will certainly cut by June," said Krishna Guha, vice chairman of Evercore ISI. "I just think they're being careful, and they have the luxury of being able to do so."

Investors and some economists had been holding out the possibility that the Fed might cut as early as its next meeting in March. That now appears off the table.

"I don't think it's likely that the committee will reach a level of confidence by the time of the March meeting" to start cutting rates, Powell said at a news conference after the meeting adjourned.

The central bank kept its key rate unchanged at about 5.4%, a 22-year high. But the changes to its statement -- compared with its last meeting in December -- show that it has moved toward considering rate reductions while still maintaining flexibility.

In December, the Fed's policymakers had indicated that they expected to carry out three quarter-point rate cuts in 2024. Yet they have since said little about when those cuts might begin, and some senior officials stressed that the Fed will proceed cautiously.

On Wednesday, Powell said the Fed doesn't need to see significant changes in the inflation data for it to cut rates. It just needs to see the inflation slowdown continue. Prices have increased at just a 2% annual rate in the past six months, according to the Fed's preferred measure.

"It's not that we're looking for better data -- it's just that we're looking for a continuation of the good data that we've been getting," he said. "We just need to see more."

The central bank's message Wednesday -- that it's edging closer to cutting rates but not planning to do so anytime soon -- disappointed traders on Wall Street. Losses in the stock market accelerated after Powell's news conference began.

The change in the Fed's stance comes as the economy is showing surprising durability after a campaign of 11 rate increases helped extinguish inflation, which had hit a four-decade high just 18 months ago. Growth remains healthy: In the final three months of last year, the economy expanded at a 3.3% annual rate, the government said last week.

At his news conference, Powell said the Fed welcomes signs of economic strength.

"We want to see strong growth and a strong labor market," the Fed chair said. "We're looking for inflation to come down, as it has been coming down for the last six months."

Most economists have said they expect the Fed to start cutting its benchmark rate in May or June. Rate cuts would eventually lead to lower borrowing costs for America's consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.

A year ago, many analysts were predicting that widespread layoffs and sharply higher unemployment would be needed to cool the economy and curb inflation. Yet job growth has been steady. The unemployment rate, at 3.7%, isn't far above a half-century low.

Labor costs are easing, too. On Wednesday, the government reported that pay and benefits for America's workers, which accelerated in 2022, grew in the final three months of 2023 at the slowest pace in 2 1/2 years. That slowdown reduces pressure on companies to raise prices to cover higher labor costs.

Powell said that faster growth could potentially cause inflation to stall at a rate above 2%, which could complicate the Fed's timetable for rate cuts. For now, with the economy performing well, he said, the Fed doesn't need to rush to reduce borrowing costs.

"If we saw an unexpected weakening in the labor market, that would certainly weigh on cutting sooner," Powell said.

Some cracks in the job market have begun to emerge and, if they worsen, could spur the Fed to cut rates quickly. For several months, most of the nation's job growth has occurred in just a few sectors -- health care, government and hotels, restaurants and entertainment. Any weakening in those areas of the economy could threaten hiring and the overall expansion.

The overall tone of both the Fed's statement and the news conference was optimistic: Powell embraced strong growth and expressed hope that the return to normal inflation would continue.

"Certainly, I'm encouraged -- and we're encouraged -- by the progress," he said. "But we're not declaring victory at all at this point."

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press, Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times and Rachel Siegel of The Washington Post.