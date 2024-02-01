FILM NOTES: ‘Barber of Little Rock’ screens at Clinton Center





'Barber' screening

The Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, will screen "The Barber of Little Rock," nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary short film, at 6 p.m. Feb. 15. A conversation with directors John Hoffman and Christine Turner, producer Taren Robinson and its main subject, Arlo Washington, president and CEO of People Trust, will follow.

The documentary explores America's widening racial wealth gap through the story of Washington, a Little Rock barber who founded a nonprofit community bank.

Admission is free. Register to attend in person or to stream the event live online at tinyurl.com/3dvxfjtu.

Best Picture Showcase

The Movie Tavern in Little Rock, part of the Marcus Theatres chain, will screen nine of the 10 Academy Award nominees for Best Picture, plus the nominated animated and live-action shorts, as part of a "Best Picture Showcase," Feb. 23-March 10 (the day the Oscars are handed out).

◼️ The list includes "Past Lives," "The Holdovers," "The Zone of Interest," "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Anatomy of a Fall," "American Fiction," "Poor Things" and "Killers of the Flower Moon." (Missing: "Maestro.")

Teo Yoo and Greta Lee star in Academy Award Best Picture nominee "Past Lives." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



In particular, a "Best Picture Festival," split over two Saturdays, March 2 and 9, will include five screenings each day: March 2 -- "Past Lives," "The Holdovers," "The Zone of Interest," "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie"; and March 9 -- "Anatomy of a Fall," "American Fiction," "Poor Things," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and the animated shorts. Admission for each day, sold separately, is $35.

Tickets, schedules and prices are available at MarcusTheatres.com/BestPicture. Marcus Best Picture Passports will feature discounted admission and food and beverage specials. Visit marcustheatres.com/BestPicturePassport.

1984 'Dune'

Fathom Events and Universal Pictures are marking four decades of "Dune" on screen, putting the 1984 film adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic science fiction epic up on big screens:

◼️ Feb. 18, in Little Rock, 4 and 7 p.m. at the Colonel Glenn 18 and 3:15 and 7 p.m. at the Movie Tavern; in North Little Rock, 4:20 and 7:30 p.m. at the Regal McCain Mall; in Hot Springs, at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Central City 10; in Jonesboro, at 4 p.m. at the Towne Cinema; in Fayetteville, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Fiesta Square 16 and 4 p.m. at the Razorback Cinema; and in Rogers, at 4 p.m. at the Pinnacle Hills Cinema.

◼️ Feb. 19, in Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. at the Colonel Glenn 18 and 6:30 p.m. at the Movie Tavern; in North Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. at the Regal McCain Mall; in Hot Springs, 7 p.m. at the Central City 10; in Jonesboro, 7 p.m. at the Towne Cinema; in Fayetteville, 7 p.m. at the Fiesta Square 16 and the Razorback Cinema; and in Rogers, 7.m. at the Pinnacle Hills Cinema.

On a planet called Arrakis, young Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan), following the murder of his ducal father (Jürgen Prochnow), joins the native desert-dwelling Fremen in a crusade against the cruel and brutal Harkonnen clan. The cast also includes Max von Sydow, Linda Hunt, Francesca Annis, Brad Dourif, Patrick Stewart, Dean Stockwell, Sean Young, Richard Jordan, Virginia Madsen, Silvana Mangano, José Ferrer and Sting.

Each screening will also include a behind-the-scenes piece called "DUNE Models."

Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com/events/dune-40th-anniversary.





Francesca Annis and Kyle MacLachlan head up the cast of the 1984 sci-fi epic "Dune." (AP file photo/Universal Studios)





