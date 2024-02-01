Five people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Bentonville

Vinyaka Kotala, 33, of 6806 S.E. Whitemarsh Road in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Kotala was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Drake Steiger, 28, of 1802 S.E. Moberly Manor Drive in Bentonville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Steiger was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Boone Griffith, 38, of 4800 Confederate Drive in Little Rock, was arrested Tuesday in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of theft of property and third-degree assault on a family or household member. Griffith was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

Timothy Rhodifer, 66, of 1205 W. Nursery Road in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Rhodifer was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Alexis Pabon, 41, of 2318 W. Beechwood Drive in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine. Pabon was being held Tuesday in the the Benton County Jail with no bond set.