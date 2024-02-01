Former Benton officer who fatally shot teen in 2016 grilled during trial over parents’ lawsuit

Ellison defends decision to fire

Today at 3:07 a.m.

by Dale Ellis

court gavel


A former Benton police officer named in a wrongful death lawsuit in the 2016 shooting death of 17-year-old Keagan Schweikle nearly broke down on the witness stand Wednesday during an intense grilling by an attorney for the plaintiffs.

Schweikle's