Former Benton officer who fatally shot teen in 2016 grilled during trial over parents’ lawsuit

A former Benton police officer named in a wrongful death lawsuit in the 2016 shooting death of 17-year-old Keagan Schweikle nearly broke down on the witness stand Wednesday during an intense grilling by an attorney for the plaintiffs.
Schweikle's
Ellison defends decision to fire
Today at 3:07 a.m.
A former Benton police officer named in a wrongful death lawsuit in the 2016 shooting death of 17-year-old Keagan Schweikle nearly broke down on the witness stand Wednesday during an intense grilling by an attorney for the plaintiffs.
Schweikle's