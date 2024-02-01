Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken appointed to National League of Cities committee

FORT SMITH -- City Administrator Carl Geffken has been appointed to serve one year on the National League of Cities' 2024 Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations Federal Advocacy Committee and the Small Cities Council.

Geffken will provide strategic direction and guidance for the committee's federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on taxes that affect cities, towns, and villages; voting and voter protections; and advancing housing finance legislation, among other things, according to a news release from the city of Fort Smith. It said he will play a key role in shaping policy and advocating on behalf of America's cities, towns and villages before Congress.

"This role is a significant opportunity for Fort Smith to influence national policy, and I look forward to advocating for our city's needs and contributing to meaningful change at a national level," Geffken said.

Other leaders of this year's committee include Committee Chair Blaine Griffin, council president, Cleveland, Ohio; Vice Chair Mary Dennis, mayo of Live Oak, Texas; Vice Chair Clare Kelly, council member, Evanston, Ill.; and Vice Chair Julie Spilsbury, council member, Mesa, Ariz.

Committee President David Sander of Rancho Cordova, Calif., said the federal advocacy committees play an important role in helping policymakers in Washington understand the issues and challenges facing America's cities, towns and villages.