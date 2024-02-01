FYI Calendar: WAC art today, Mardi Gras Friday, Frost Fest Saturday — and authors all over!

What do you want to do right now? Ideas here!

See Some Art

Artists' Reception -- For an exhibition of art works by Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, 6-8 p.m. today, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Art on show through April 21. waltonartscenter.org.

Let the Good Times Roll!

Mardi Gras Coronation Ball -- 6-10 p.m. Friday, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Night Parade -- 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Eureka Springs.

Eat & Drink

Eureka Springs Farmers Market -- With breads, mushrooms, meats, music, crafts & more, 8 a.m.-noon today, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. facebook.com/ESFarmersMarket.

Frost Fest -- With craft beers, live music, art, vendors, food trucks and more, 2 p.m. Saturday, Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $50-$100. fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest.

Hear It Here

Sunday Music -- With Woven, noon Sunday, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Ryan & Ryan -- Father and son piano duo, 4 p.m. Sunday, Skokos Performing Arts Center in Alma. $25-$35. skokospac.org.

Celebrate Black History

Create A Paper Quilt -- Featuring influential African-Americans, all day today, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Movie Matinee -- Featuring Black actors and directors all month, starting with "Imitation of Life" (1934), 2 p.m. Friday, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Super Saturday -- With storyteller Janice Katambwa, 10 a.m. Saturday, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Black History Month Celebration -- With Mayor Stephanie Orman, the NWA Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and magician Tommy Terrific, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Learn Something New

Social Sewing Circle -- 5:30-7 p.m. today, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Everyone Can Paint -- 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Meet The Author

Meet The Author -- With Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, author of "Chain Gang All-Stars," 6:30 p.m. Friday, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Author Talk -- With local authors Craig Froman and Amanda McKinney, 10 a.m. Saturday, Carroll Electric Community Room in Berryville. Hosted by Berryville Public Library. Free. 870-423-2323.

Author Talk -- With Li Cai, author of "The Two," 2 p.m. Saturday, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Jeni Lehmann, romance author, 2 p.m. Sunday, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

See The World

Chinese New Year Celebration -- 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Get Healthier

Motion Is Lotion -- Movement that soothes, 10 a.m. today, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Yoga at the Bakery -- 5:30 p.m. today, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Community Yoga -- 2 p.m. Sunday, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

