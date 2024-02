GAC schedule

All times Central and subject to change

TODAY'S GAMES

BASEBALL

Henderson State vs. Rogers State, 10 a.m.

Oklahoma Baptist vs. Pittsburg (Kan.) State, 11 a.m.

Newman (Kan.) at Southern Nazarene, 1 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist vs. NW (Okla.) State, 1 p.m.

Southern Arkansas vs. Missouri Southern, 4 p.m.

East Central (Okla.) vs. Cent. Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ark.-Monticello at SW Oklahoma State, 5:30 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at SE Oklahoma State, 5:30 p.m.

Harding at East Central (Okla.), 5:30 p.m.

Henderson State at Oklahoma Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Southern Nazarene, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Arkansas at NW Oklahoma State, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Ark.-Monticello at SW Oklahoma State, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at SE Oklahoma State, 7:30 p.m.

Harding at East Central (Okla.), 7:30 p.m.

Henderson State at Oklahoma Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Southern Nazarene, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Arkansas at NW Oklahoma State, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Oklahoma Baptist vs. Augustana (S.D.), 3 p.m.

Southern Arkansas vs. Delta State, 3 p.m.

Southern Arkansas vs. Augustana (S.D.), 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

SOFTBALL

Harding vs. Union (Tenn.), 9 a.m.

Oklahoma Baptist vs. Cent. Oklahoma, 11:30 a.m.

Ark.-Monticello vs. NE (Okla.) State, 2 p.m.

SE Oklahoma State vs. Delta State, 2 p.m.

East Central (Okla.) vs. Newman (Kan.) (DH), 2 p.m.

Harding vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville, 2 p.m.

Missouri S&T vs, Henderson State, 2 p.m.

NW Missouri State vs. Ouachita Baptist, 2 p.m.

SW Oklahoma State vs. Missouri Southern, 2 p.m.

Southern Arkansas vs. Union (Tenn.), 4:30 p.m.

Ark.-Monticello vs. Missouri Southern, 4:30 p.m.

NW Missouri State vs. Henderson State, 4:30 p.m.

Missouri S&T vs. Ouachita Baptist, 4:30 p.m.

SW Oklahoma State at NE (Okla.) State, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma Baptist vs. Mississippi College, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Nazarene vs. Tuskegee (Ala.), 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas Tech vs. Texas Woman's, 4:45 p.m.

Southern Arkansas vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville, 7 p.m.

SE Oklahoma State vs. Mississippi College, 7 p.m.

Southern Nazarene vs. Delta State, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Ouachita Baptist vs. NE (Okla.) State, 10 a.m.

Oklahoma Baptist vs. Emporia (Kan.) State, 11 a.m.

Southern Arkansas vs. Rogers State, 1 p.m.

Newman (Kan.) vs. Southern Nazarene, 1 p.m.

Metropolitan State vs. NW Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Arkansas Tech vs. Tampa (Fla.), 1:30 p.m.

East Central (Okla.) vs. Cent. Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Missouri Western vs. SW Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

Colo.-Colorado Springs vs. SE Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

Ark.-Monticello vs. Colorado School of Mines, 4 p.m.

Henderson State vs. Missouri Southern, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

SOFTBALL

Oklahoma Baptist vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville, 9 a.m.

Harding vs. Delta State, 9 a.m.

Harding vs. Cent. Oklahoma, 11:30 a.m.

Oklahoma Baptist vs. Union (Tenn.), 11:30 a.m.

NE (Okla.) State at Ouachita Baptist, noon

SW Oklahoma State vs. NW Missouri State, noon

Missouri Southern vs. Henderson State, noon

Ark.-Monticello vs. Missouri S&T, noon

East Central (Okla.) vs. Newman (Kan.), 1 p.m.

Southern Arkansas vs. Tuskegee (Ala.), 2 p.m.

Southern Nazarene vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville, 2 p.m.

SW Oklahoma State vs. Missouri S&T, 2:30 p.m.

Missouri Southern vs. Ouachita Baptist, 2:30 p.m.

Ark.-Monticello vs. NW Missouri State, 2:30 p.m.

NE (Okla.) State vs. Henderson State, 2:30 p.m.

SE Oklahoma State vs. Augustana (S.D.), 4:30 p.m.

Southern Nazarene vs. Mississippi College, 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas Tech vs. Saint Martin's, 4:45 p.m.

Arkansas Tech vs. Angelo State, 7 p.m.

SE Oklahoma State vs. Union (Tenn.), 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Ark.-Monticello vs. Rogers State, 10 a.m.

Missouri Western vs. SW Oklahoma State, noon

Newman (Kan.) vs. Southern Nazarene, noon

Ouachita Baptist vs. Colorado School of Mines, noon

Metropolitan State vs. NW Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Harding vs. Delta State, 1 p.m.

Ark.-Monticello vs. Missouri Southern, 1 p.m.

Colo.-Colorado Springs vs. SE Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

Newman (Kan.) vs. Southern Nazarene, 3 p.m.

Missouri Western vs. SW Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Colorado School of Mines vs. Henderson State, 3 p.m.

Southern Arkansas vs. NE (Okla.) State, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma Baptist vs. Cent. Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

Arkansas Tech vs. Colorado School of Mines, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Southern Arkansas at SW Oklahoma State, 11 a.m.

Ark.-Monticello at NW Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at East Central (Okla.), 1 p.m.

Harding at SE Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Henderson State at Southern Nazarene, 1 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Oklahoma Baptist, 1 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Southern Arkansas at SW Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Ark.-Monticello at NW Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at East Central (Okla.), 3 p.m.

Harding at SE Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Henderson State at Southern Nazarene, 3 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Oklahoma Baptist, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

SOFTBALL

Arkansas Tech vs. Wingate, 10 a.m.

Missouri Southern vs. Henderson State, 10 a.m.

SE Oklahoma State vs. Tuskegee (Ala.), 11 a.m.

Southern Nazarene vs. Union (Tenn.), 11 a.m.

NW Missouri State vs. Henderson State, noon

Harding vs. Tuskegee (Ala.), 1:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Southern Arkansas vs. Colorado School of Mines, 10 a.m.

Missouri Western vs. SW Oklahoma State, noon

Metropolitan State vs. NW Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist vs. Missouri Southern, 1 p.m.

Harding vs. Delta State (DH), 1 p.m.

East Central (Okla.) vs. Cent. Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Colo.-Colorado Springs vs. SE Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Henderson State vs. NE (Okla.) State, 4 p.m.

Arkansas Tech vs. So. New Hampshire, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Southern Arkansas vs. Dillard (La.), TBA

MONDAY'S GAMES

SOFTBALL

Augustana (S.D.) at Ark.-Monticello (DH), noon

TUESDAY'S GAMES

BASEBALL

Missouri Southern at SW Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

NE (Okla.) State at SE Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

Randall at East Central (Okla.), 2 p.m.

Newman (Kan.) at NW Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

East Central (Okla.) at Midwestern State (DH), 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7 GAMES

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Harding at Hendrix, 5 p.m.