Get to know: ’26 D-line target Danny Beale

A little more than a week after receiving an offer from Arkansas, Cross County sophomore offensive and defensive lineman Danny Beale visited the Razorbacks.
Beale, 6-4 and 320 pounds, had offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southeast Missouri State prior to his Arkansas offer that came Jan. 18.
He visited the Razorbacks on Jan. 27 for Junior Day.
Beale recorded 26 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries and 1 forced fumble last season.
Nickname: Man
Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams and offensive line coach Eric Mateos are: Great coaches with great personalities and they want the best for their players
Favorite thing about playing on the line: Knowing we are the hardest workers
Football has taught me: How to work hard
My funniest football moment: When I scored a 2-point conversion
Playlist before a game: Lil Double O, YTB FATT, Sett, Lil Baby, Gunna
My favorite TV show: Friday Night Tykes
If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: A mansion
My favorite influencer is: Destroying
Where would you like to time travel: Back to the past to see older football
Two things that really irritate me: Nothing
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Ray Lewis
My favorite holiday and why: Thanksgiving, all the food
My hidden talent is: Nothing
Your favorite fast food chain and why: McDonalds, quick ,fast, and good
I will never ever eat: Squid
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Beyoncé
What sport is the most boring watch: Soccer
Nothing makes me laugh more than: My friends
I miss my: Grandma
The one foreign country I would like to visit: Dominican Republic
I’m terrified of: Venomous snakes
Love or hate horror movies and why: Love, they’re interesting
Do you think aliens exist: No
Best advice I’ve received: Be the best version of myself
Role model and why: Parents, they set great expectations for my siblings and [me] to achieve and try to be great role models