Get to know: ’26 D-line target Danny Beale

A little more than a week after receiving an offer from Arkansas, Cross County sophomore offensive and defensive lineman Danny Beale visited the Razorbacks.

Beale, 6-4 and 320 pounds, had offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southeast Missouri State prior to his Arkansas offer that came Jan. 18.

He visited the Razorbacks on Jan. 27 for Junior Day.

Beale recorded 26 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries and 1 forced fumble last season.

Nickname: Man

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams and offensive line coach Eric Mateos are: Great coaches with great personalities and they want the best for their players

Favorite thing about playing on the line: Knowing we are the hardest workers

Football has taught me: How to work hard

My funniest football moment: When I scored a 2-point conversion

Playlist before a game: Lil Double O, YTB FATT, Sett, Lil Baby, Gunna

My favorite TV show: Friday Night Tykes

If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: A mansion

My favorite influencer is: Destroying

Where would you like to time travel: Back to the past to see older football

Two things that really irritate me: Nothing

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Ray Lewis

My favorite holiday and why: Thanksgiving, all the food

My hidden talent is: Nothing

Your favorite fast food chain and why: McDonalds, quick ,fast, and good

I will never ever eat: Squid

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Beyoncé

What sport is the most boring watch: Soccer

Nothing makes me laugh more than: My friends

I miss my: Grandma

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Dominican Republic

I’m terrified of: Venomous snakes

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love, they’re interesting

Do you think aliens exist: No

Best advice I’ve received: Be the best version of myself

Role model and why: Parents, they set great expectations for my siblings and [me] to achieve and try to be great role models