Hot Springs School District to switch to a nontraditional school calendar

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs School Board voted Tuesday to switch to a nontraditional school calendar beginning with the 2024-25 school year.

The board's decision came after the district's Personnel Policies Committee presented recent survey findings showing a high favorability for the change.

Committee Chair Jessica Jeffers spoke on behalf of the district's certified and classified staff.

"We sent out a survey with two different calendar options, to also ask for feedback ahead of time," she said. "With those, we then created two options to vote on. We received about 54 comments back of feedback, that we did take into consideration, as we built the traditional and the nontraditional calendar that went to vote."

Of the 284 employees who voted -- 200 of them certified employees and the others noncertified -- 70.5% were in favor of the nontraditional calendar option. Further, 57% of the parents who responded to the district's survey were in favor.

According to the new calendar, this fall students will start school on July 29 and go through June 6 next year. Breaks, during which there will be no classroom days, include Sept. 2-6, Oct. 4-11, Nov. 25-29, Dec. 23-Jan.7, Jan. 20, Feb. 14-21, March 24-April 4, and May 23-26.

Superintendent Stephanie Nehus said the number of days students will be in school is exactly the same as it has been with the traditional calendar -- 178 days. There are simply more breaks throughout the school year, she said.

"The major concern from parent feedback was child care," she said.

"And many said if we knew that plan, we would have provided feedback on option two [the calendar approved]. And so I am going to be working with all of our community partners for various options for parents as well as with our staff to provide options here within our district. We are hoping to be able to meet any parents' needs that are out there."

Board member Cindy Rogers noted, regarding the school providing child care, that it can be used for enrichment, with possibly even students being involved to go toward their required community service hours.

"Our goal is to provide some intervention and enrichment camps," Nehus said, noting she and Taryn Echols, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, "have already talked about that and we'll be talking with our staff on those weeks.

"We probably wouldn't do it the entire week because the intent of the calendar from the staff was to give those, really, mental health breaks for our students and for our staff. But our plan is internally to provide intervention and enrichment camps for portions of the time as well as an extended day care, which is what we do after school right now."

She said the district plans to provide extended day care services if that is what a parent or student needs.

In November 2022, the district hosted a community roundtable to discuss adopting a year-round, hybrid-type school calendar. The goal in exploring the option was to combat learning loss from the long summer break and close learning gaps.

"What it boils down to is, currently students have about 11 weeks off in the summer with a traditional calendar. That's the typical time frame. In a modified calendar, students would have less time off in the summer -- a max of seven weeks -- and then would come back," she said.

"The whole idea, or the concept behind even having this conversation, is we're looking for ways to minimize learning loss of our students. And if we have shorter breaks, we feel like that would allow us to have a greater impact on student learning and student achievement."

At the December 2022 board meeting, the board adopted the traditional calendar for this current school year, though it left the possibility open to adopt an alternate calendar in the future.