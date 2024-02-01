Illusion of control

I had one of those dreams the other night. One of my little lawyer friends is in Oxford, Miss. Her name is Marge. She has an adult daughter named Riley. In my dream, Riley was getting married. And I was going to grace the event with my singing voice.

Now the odds of me getting asked to sing for Riley's wedding, if and when that ever happens, are practically nil. But this scenario appeared unto me in a dream. And dreams often do not conduct business in the friendly confines of reality.

However, a couple of days before the dream nuptials in dream Oxford were scheduled to take place, my Hillcrest neighborhood was socked in by a snowstorm just like the one that clobbered central Arkansas in January. And I couldn't get out of Hillcrest or to the church on time. And dream Marge turned into nightmare Marge with no singer for her daughter's wedding. Talk about a bad dream!

We pretty much all have these dreams from time to time. You know the one where you have to take a test and you don't know the first thing about the subject you are to be tested on. Or you have a job interview and you can't find the building where the interview is to take place or you can't find your car in the parking lot. Get this. I recently dreamt that my law degree had been revoked because it had been determined, in the trippy retrospection common in such dreams, that I had flunked Legal Ethics, of all things. Which, for the record, I did not.

This is a true story. I woke up to find myself pounding the pillow with my fist while yelling, "I have a license to practice law!" The Deacon missed this display as she had fallen asleep in the den while reading. Thus was she spared the certain knowledge that she is married to an utter madman.

Then again, perhaps the dream about Riley's wedding is not as trippy as I thought at first blush. One of my best friends in law school was a man named Hugh Tedder. He lived in Jackson with his wife Laura and their two daughters. Long story short, about 11 years ago, what poor Hugh thought was the flu eventually turned into something called Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome or "ARDS" for short. It killed him. Speaking of dreams, if you want to have nightmares, read up on "ARDS" before you hit the hay. That will do it.

I was not able to get to Jackson in time to say goodbye to my friend because I was, in reality, stuck in Hillcrest after a fluke early spring snowstorm. There was nothing I could do. I never felt more helpless in my life before or since.

I had my Marge dream during the most recent snowstorm here. Most everyone I know was worried about the power and the Internet staying up and running. Many of our roads were impassable. As for me, I am sick of the sound of dripping water and don't wish to hear it again any time soon.

Maybe the Marge dream, which summoned forth unbidden the terrible memory of my dear friend's passing, and the other dreams similar to those that we all have from time to time, act as reminding metaphors from the subconscious that we are not as in control as we like to think. Then again, maybe I am making all of this too complicated. Perhaps the recent dream about the unjust revocation of my law degree is simply more proof that indeed I am a lunatic.

But the fact is that we can't always pass the test or nail the interview. We can't always be there for the people we love. Power goes out and pipes burst.

Our dreams don't let us forget that control can be an illusion. The subconscious keeps score.

But hopefully Riley and her mom won't ever need me in Oxford for any reason at least until, say, April. That would give me one less thing to try to work out during the R.E.M. stage.

Arthur Paul Bowen is a writer and lawyer living in Little Rock.