Bob Beaudet, battalion chief for the Manchester, N.H., Fire Department, said the rescue of a woman who was trapped inside the compactor of a trash truck after she fell into a dumpster while throwing out her garbage is "alarming, because you don't really think it's true."

Michael Cassidy, a former congressional candidate from Mississippi accused of destroying a statue of a pagan idol at Iowa's Capitol, was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief, as prosecutors claim the act was committed "in violation of individual rights" under Iowa's hate crime statute.

Aimenn Penny, a 20-year-old member of White Lives Matter, a neo-Nazi group, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempting to firebomb an Ohio church where organizers were planning to host a two-part "Drag Brunch and Story Hour."

Merrick Garland, 71, U.S. attorney general, will transfer his power to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, as he will undergo a "minimally invasive" surgery to treat spinal stenosis, said Xochitl Hinojosa, director of public affairs at the Justice Department.

Charles Littlejohn, 38, a former government contractor who leaked tax returns and other confidential tax records filed by wealthy Americans, including former President Donald Trump, was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Gayle Manchin, 76, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin's wife and federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, and a colleague were hospitalized after they "were involved in a car accident on the way from the airport to the hotel in Birmingham, Ala.," for a commission event, the senator said in a statement.

Alyaksandr Zyankou, a Belarusian photojournalist who covered protests in the country, was sentenced to three years in prison on a charge of "participation in an extremist group."

Gary Cederquist, 58, of Stoughton, Mass., is among the six people charged in a scheme to allegedly take bribes including a new snowblower and driveway in exchange for giving passing scores on commercial driving tests, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Harald V, Norway's 86-year-old monarch, is on sick leave because of a respiratory infection and has no plans to abdicate unlike his second cousin Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, the Norwegian palace said in a statement.