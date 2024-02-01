Izzo’s 700th win more than a number

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- It felt like a house of cards, and it was.

And in this building, on this special night, it was only a matter of time before reality came crashing down on the visitors.

Michigan State's 81-62 victory over its reeling rival, Michigan, at the Breslin Center on Tuesday night was hardly a work of art. But in the end, for Coach Tom Izzo, who capped his 69th birthday with his 700th career win, it was still a moment to savor.

And after he'd finished his postgame TV interview on the court, with his players dancing behind him holding signs celebrating their coach's milestone win, Izzo took the microphone and addressed the fans who'd stuck around for the end.

Izzo thanked them for their support -- "You all were unbelievable tonight," he told the crowd -- and acknowledged it was a bit of a slog for his team to start the night, trailing for almost the entire first half against a Michigan team that had lost eight of nine games coming in and was playing again without its road-suspended point guard, Dug McDaniel.

But after watching the Spartans explode for a 48-point second half, sparked by a 16-1 run coming out of the break, Izzo allowed himself to bask in the moment for just a bit. He greeted a line of well-wishers -- several of his former players were in the arena Tuesday -- and then paused for a family photo on the court that included his 6-month-old granddaughter, Isabelle.

Later, though, he took the microphone and reminded everyone the job is far from finished.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Izzo yelled, "but we ain't dead yet!"

No, they're not. And after pulling the plug on any upset hopes Juwan Howard and the Wolverines were harboring Tuesday night, you could hear the confidence rising in Izzo's voice. His team has won four of five after a 1-4 start in Big Ten play, and of the seven conference games on the schedule in February, six are against teams in the bottom half in the league.

There's a runway here for his team to take flight, provided it can turn 30-minute efforts like we saw Tuesday into something closer to 40-minute efforts down the stretch. This may not ever be the team that entered the season with a top-five national ranking, but it shouldn't be a bubble team come Selection Sunday, and Izzo knows it.

That's why he'd made another plea to his veteran leaders in the wake of Friday's loss at Wisconsin, saying, "I'm looking for my starters to play a little better." And it's why his halftime speech was rather, um, colorful after the Spartans got outhustled and outrebounded for a good portion of the first half as the Wolverines shot 61% from the floor.

That said, Michigan only led by two points at the break, and it felt like only a matter of time before the dam broke and Michigan's hopes of playing the spoiler here would get washed away.

Jaden Akins made sure of it, too.

"Jaden hit some back-breakers that really hurt us," Howard said of the Spartans' junior guard, who drilled a pair of three-pointers in that decisive 16-1 run.

Akins finished with a career-high 23 points Tuesday, knocking down 7-of-10 three-point attempts in all.

Izzo took a few moments to thank all those who've supported him during his four decades of coaching at Michigan State, administrators and alumni, assistant coaches and players. He joked about his first Big Ten win -- Jan. 4, 1996 -- when all the red sweaters inside the Breslin Center looked and sounded much different than the Izzone did again Tuesday night. He also got a few laughs when he noted he's still more than 500 wins behind Mike Krzyzewski, who retired with 1,202.

"I don't think he's worried about me catching him," Izzo said.

Still, the number that was on all those signs his players were holding up was worth celebrating.

"He's a Hall of Fame coach and an example for what a lot of us coaches are trying to become," Howard said after the loss. "I really admire Coach in a lot of ways."

And in his own way, even Izzo could stop and admire that.

"So many coaches have changed, and I've just kind of hung in there," he said. "And that's what happens when you hang in there. I mean, 700 wins is pretty impressive, even to me. But 700 wins at the same school, that means a lot to me. That's probably what means the most to me."