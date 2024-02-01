Little Rock Garden Club sponsoring Garden Talk

The Little Rock Garden Club was the first garden club in Arkansas, and was founded in the spring of 2023. They are celebrating their centennial year with a host of activities. They are hosting a seminar which is open to the public on February 24 at Second Presbyterian Church.





Doors open at 9:30 and the lecture begins at 10 a.m. Cost for the seminar is $10 and pre-registration is needed by February 9 at https://www.littlerockgardenclub.org/feb-2024-community-gardening-lecture/

I will be doing a presentation on Arkansas Survivors, plants that can take our fluctuating extremes. My good friend, Jason Reeves,





who oversees the horticulture program at the Jackson Tennessee Research Station will present “A Year in the Garden”. What a great way to start your gardening season. I hope you will join us.



