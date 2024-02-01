Man charged in fatal Little Rock shooting from 2022

Authorities on Wednesday filed a capital murder charge against a Little Rock man suspected in an April 2022 homicide, Little Rock police announced Thursday.

Odell Hampton, 58, was released without charges not long after the April 22, 2022, shooting death of Harry Jackson, 50, and police officials said at the time that a prosecutor was reviewing the case file to see if charges were warranted.

Police on Wednesday served the murder warrant against Hampton, who has been held in the Pulaski County jail since at least Feb. 10, 2023, when he was arrested by U.S. marshals on multiple narcotics charges, the jail's online inmate roster shows.

Jackson was found fatally shot in a parking lot at 1806 W. 18th St. in Little Rock, police said at the time.

Last year, Hampton was the sole witness in another homicide that same month: the April 30, 2022, shooting of 44-year-old Setric Millner Sr.

Hampton told police that Terry Beckton, then 27, shot Millner after Millner beat Beckton at gambling over dice, leading to Beckton's arrest about two weeks after the shooting.

However, because Hampton was the only witness who would come forward, prosecutors dropped the capital murder charge against Beckton. Beckton's attorney William Proctor called Hampton, who was then under investigation in the Jackson killing, "an admitted liar, drug user and an individual with a motive to lie," court filings show.