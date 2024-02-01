Mayor hopefuls vary on crime approach

Editor's note: This is the second of a four-part series on a forum involving candidates for the March 5 primary.

Public safety and crime were the topics of discussion as the mayoral candidate forum continued on Tuesday morning. Mayoral candidates Charles Washington, State Rep. Vivian Flowers, Council Member Steven Mays Sr., Joni Alexander-Robinson, and Samuel Glover along with incumbent Mayor Shirley Washington gave their insight into the issues.

Tackling juvenile crime in the city, Flowers spoke about the lack of resources that public safety and first responders needed as well as resources tackling mental illness.

"To equipment to the lighting in the city, that's public safety," she said. Flowers said there was a lack of crime prevention programs, especially for juveniles, and believed reviving youth camps and community policing are essential.

According to Flowers, prioritizing safe spaces and opportunities for young people is crucial.

Glover promoted safety and collaboration for community well-being and prosperity. Speaking on prevention and rehabilitation being crucial for safety and that assertive actions were necessary, Glover disagreed with Flowers' statement about the lack of crime prevention programs.

As the former director of the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation department, Glover said programs exist in the city to address issues such as suicide rates and bullying, but they need to be unified for greater impact.

"You have to continue to work with the juveniles so that we can get the results that we're looking for," said Glover, who also spoke about the youth job program and services.

Glover mentioned the boxing groups and other activities for all ages available in the Parks and Recreation, but said the department faced financial challenges despite securing more than $100,000 in funding for new programs.

"When I came in we had no money in new programming," said Glover. "When I left we had over $100,000."

In Mays' observation, youths are out walking around all day long.

"We must get a handle on our youth," he said. Mays discussed the importance of community involvement in youth development and the challenges grandparents face in caring for children.

"You have one individual in the family trying to take care of the child and that's the grandparent, and most grandparents are up in age," he said. "They can't run up behind these kids like they used to."

Alexander-Robinson said adults should take accountability for youth behavior, as parenting and adulting styles have changed. She also said young people lack critical thinking, conflict resolution skills, and their behavior reflects deeper issues.

From a community perspective, Alexander-Robinson said disconnected communities lack the support systems of neighbors, churches, and schools that used to help families address challenges. Focusing on a solution, she proposed her plan which included a nonprofit alliance to consolidate social resources.

Robinson said the alliance would operate outside the city's control but would be facilitated by the city.

"The city can be that conduit that links all of these services in the city together so that when there is a homicide in the family, we know who to direct those parents and those siblings who have just lost their loved one," she said. "I have a church alliance proposal as well."

Charles Washington said going out into the streets and talking to the young people before they started committing crimes was the way to go.

"Start talking to the parents, the citizens of this city, the voting taxpayers about the importance of where their kids are and have the parents themselves get involved," he said.

Through this multidisciplinary approach, he said it would address the needs of young people and families.

"I've talked to older guys ... who have criminal records. Some of them are murderers and everything else and they understand that they made a mistake," he said. According to Washington, he believes the older guys could mentor the younger ones through personal testimony.

Mayor Washington said the city can act as a liaison between residents and organizations providing necessary services.

"One of the things that I'd like to continue working with is the development of the new violence intervention program that the city invested $500,000 in last year," said Washington. "We started that program. We have done some tours at other cities to see how that program has made some transformational differences."

Washington said the program provides support to children, backed by law enforcement and community collaboration with custom visits on weekends and evenings to ensure kids stay on track, leading to a potential decrease in crime.

She also mentioned revitalizing parks for youth engagement with park upgrades aimed at attracting youth away from criminal activities and partnerships with nonprofit organizations to provide manpower and services.

Challenges, however, include securing funding for year-round programs and training.

Addressing the Pine Bluff Police Department, Police Chief Denise Richardson and the systemic rumors of issues in the police department, each candidate had one minute to give an opinion on the subject matter.

Glover commended the police department whose members, he said, are putting their lives on the line every day. "They are fighting that crime and they're bringing it as hard as they can and they are making arrests," said Glover.

According to Glover, the police face risks and need more resources and modernization to be more effective.

Alexander-Robinson said the current administration and police department have received pay increases but is experiencing low officer numbers and high turnover. She completed her term on the city council from 2019-22.

"We've had five different police chiefs within seven years," she said. "The department is not stable."

Understanding the challenges is crucial for addressing crime effectively, Robinson said, and the police department lacks proper supervision, accountability, and community support.

She also said the department is currently understaffed, with 79 to 80 officers out of a total of 115 positions.

Mays said he supports public safety, adding he has voted for whatever is brought to the city council.

"I want to make sure our city is a safe city," he said. "Whatever they need, I'll make it happen."

"Protecting the people is the number one role of government on every level," said Flowers as she addressed the subject matter. "We have existing departments or divisions that are not being utilized."

According to Flowers, programs like the summer camp and violent crimes task force weren't being utilized because of capacity and leadership. Priorities within the department needed to be established.

Charles Washington felt the government should prioritize public safety and law enforcement and the police department is understaffed and needs more resources. He said the city needed to address the root causes of crime, such as poverty and lack of opportunity.

Discussing police recruitment and retention, Mayor Washington said when she took office in 2017, the starting salaries were between $27,000 and $29,000.

"We knew we weren't going to retain the best if we didn't do something about that," she said, "We worked aggressively to increase those salaries and now those starting salaries are between 42- and 46,000 dollars."

Mayor Washington said the police department has faced challenges in recruitment and retention but now has a class of young recruits. She also said the crime-solve rate has improved to 67% and positive changes in the police department are attracting officers back to the city.

Mayor Washington expressed her gratitude for past support and desire for re-election.

"I want to be re-elected so that we could continue to build on that success we have started," said the mayor, who also wants to continue focus on youth and workforce programs.

She said she aims to strengthen the workforce in the city and the state and develop the community. Mayor Washington wants to finish implementing the Group Violence Intervention program to lower crime, complete ongoing construction projects and start new ones, including Southeast projects and student housing to ensure its availability near campus to accommodate students' preferences.

She also mentioned ongoing and future projects such as a hotel, park, and golf course and expressed the desire to complete projects and see them through to the finish line.

Charles Washington said the city is facing a decline in population despite various services offered by the mayor and other candidates.

"I'm actually asking myself to who we're building all these things but the population is leaving," he said. "I want to concern myself with bringing people back into the city."

His aim to bring back residents is by attracting industries, cleaning up the city, and supporting small businesses.

In Flowers' appeal for votes, she focused on cleaning the city, promoting commerce, and a will to partner with schools to ensure a safe environment for the youth.

"We can talk all day long about perception, but the reality is most of our kids are not engaging in violent crime," said Flowers as she spoke about youth engagement and community development.

In summary, she felt the lack of opportunities for youth in sports, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), and community activities and spoke about economic development through airport expansion and mall repurposing.

Collaboration is essential for addressing these issues, according to Flowers. She also said there must be trust, accountability and transparency in the government.

Mays said the city employees are the backbone of the city. "They make the city move," he said. "If they don't move. The city doesn't move."

Mays said he is about helping the citizens and all he wants is an opportunity as mayor to do it.

"Give me an opportunity to lead and Pine Bluff will never be the same again," said Mays.

"I think it's time we stop treating our politics as if it's pageantry," Alexander-Robinson said during her appeal. "We can sit up here and whisper good nothings to you all day, but we are running for the office of the mayor."

Alexander-Robinson said when she announced she was running for mayor, she presented a nine-page detailed plan for the city's improvement. The plan includes short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals. She also gave insight into what the current administration could be doing presently such as reforming city administration.

According to Robinson, the internal auditor should be a separate entity for a fair and concise process instead of being under the mayor. She said citizens should be able to get solutions from city hall, not council members, and police officers should get raises after 1, 3, and 5 years, not after 10 years, which is what is currently implemented.

Robinson said her plan will improve the police department and city operations.

Glover acknowledges challenges in the city and believes in collaboration to make positive changes.

"Pine Bluff is great with phenomenal people and we can do it by few or we can do it by many," he said. "I believe that organically we can work together to make a difference."

Glover expressed his appreciation for supporters and said despite the challenges, the city remains victorious.

Glover said he would fight for the future of the city, culture and children, adding unity comes at the cost of pride and ego.