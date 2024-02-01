Misery averted





The University of Arkansas men's basketball team refused to be Missouri's first SEC victim of the season.

The Razorbacks beat Missouri 91-84 on Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., to keep the Tigers winless in SEC play.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman praised his team for playing 80 strong minutes in back-to-back games after the Razorbacks (11-10, 2-7 SEC) pushed No. 10 Kentucky to the limit in a 63-57 loss to the Wildcats last Saturday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

"When you play Kentucky, and you get emotionally up for the game, you have an incredible crowd like we did, it's really hard mentally and spiritually to pick yourself up and go on the road and play against a team that you know is desperate for a win as well," Musselman sad. "So super proud of the bounce-back from a mental standpoint after a game everybody associated with the program, we gave it our all against Kentucky and came up short.

"We were able to put that in the back-burner and get ready for today's game.

"Super hard to do for a college team, but our guys did a great job of it and came out and fought and scrapped and played probably their best game of the year."

Junior guard Tramon Mark led the Razorbacks with 22 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals in his second game back after not playing at Ole Miss last week because of migraine headaches. He had 11 points on 5-of-17 shooting against Kentucky.

"Going back to the Kentucky game, I think he was still fatigued from whatever he had headache-wise and just low energy," Musselman said. "I think he tried to give it his all, but I I don't think he was completely healthy.

"But he knew that we were down in numbers, and so he gave it his best shot. I thought tonight, in practice too yesterday and in shoot-around today, he looked like his old self as far as energy and having fun.

"He was joking around with guys today at shoot-around, and certainly I thought he looked like he had fresh legs, as well."

Arkansas 6-10 senior Makhi Mitchell celebrated his 24th birthday by matching his career-high with 19 points and having 14 rebounds -- his most in an SEC game in two seasons as a Razorback. He had a career-high 18 rebounds against Bryant during the 2021-22 season.

It was Mitchell's second consecutive game with an SEC career-high in rebounds after he had 13 along with 12 points against Kentucky. He also scored 19 points against American University in 2021-2022 when he played for Rhode Island.

"Definitely gave us a boost," Mitchell said of how the Razorbacks played Kentucky. "We definitely figured out a lot that game.

"We can play hard. We can play at the level that anybody in the country plays at. If we continue to play for 40 minutes, we can win a game."

Led by Mitchell, Arkansas dominated inside and outscored Missouri 56-30 on points in the lane.

Senior forward Jalen Graham had 13 points, 4 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocked shots for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas got strong point guard play from sophomore Keyon Menifield (16 points, 3 assists, 2 assists and 1 turnover) and freshman Layden Blocker (9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 turnovers).

Menifield played 32 minutes off the bench after not playing against Kentucky. Blocker played 29 minutes.

"Point guard play was phenomenal," Musselman said. "I give it an A-plus.

"Keyon the last two days at practice, he was focused, so he got the nod tonight. His free throws were very important going 6 for 6 and the ball flows really well when he's out there."

Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, a transfer from Missouri, missed his second consecutive game with knee soreness.

Missouri (8-12, 0-8) fell to 6-6 at home this season. The Tigers last won on Dec. 30, when they beat the University of Central Arkansas 92-59 at Mizzou Arena.

Missouri was led by junior guard Tamar Bates' 29 points. Senior guard Sean East added 11 points for the Tigers and freshman guard Anthony Robinson scored 10.

Missouri 7-5 center Connor Vanover, who is from Little Rock and played played two seasons at Arkansas, had 7 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist.

Arkansas' final seven-point margin over Missouri was deceptive considering the Razorbacks led by 23 points at 57-34 in the second half and were ahead by 14 with 56 seconds remaining before Missouri scored some cosmetic points.

The Razorbacks led for 37:18 and shot 54.1% from the field (33 of 61). They hit 21 of 26 free throws and had 14 assists.

"I thought we played great basketball," Musselman said. "There was a renewed sense of urgency, a focus, a disposition pregame.

"It was a team that was ready to play. I'm proud of their toughness tonight, proud of the way that we defended in the first half."

Missouri shot 32.1% (9 of 28) in the first half and 58.1 (18 of 31) in the second half.

"In the second half, when you're playing with a lead defensively," Musselman said, "you don't want to put them at the foul line and have the clock stopped."

Missouri had 18 turnovers, including six each by Bates and East.

The Tigers' only lead was 2-0 when Butler hit two free throws with 19:14 left in the first half. Arkansas went ahead for good at the 16:15 mark of the half at 7-5 on Graham's jumper in the lane.

The Razorbacks broke a three-game losing streak and won their first road game after being 0-3 with losses at Georgia, Florida and Ole Miss.

Arkansas closed the first half on a 12-2 run to take a 47-28 halftime lead.

Mitchell, Menifield and Blocker each scored four points in the run, with Blocker hitting two free throws with 0.2 seconds left after he was fouled by Jordan Butler.

"Huge," Musselman said of extending the lead before halftime. "I have been concerned with the way we've gone into halftime.

"We came into a very scripted group that we were going to have out there at the end of the half. I think maybe one guy out of the five was not scripted.

"We wanted ball security to end the half. We wanted a high-level shot selection, and I thought tonight was our best, going into halftime, that we've had."





Arkansas’ Jalen Graham (11) knocks the ball away from Missouri’s Tamar Bates (2) during the first half of the Razorbacks’ victory Wednesday night in Columbia, Mo. (AP/Jeff Roberson)





