



Shannen Doherty is opening up about a "miracle" treatment she says has given her new hope amid her ongoing battle with stage 4 cancer. During Monday's episode of her "Let's Be Clear" podcast, the 52-year-old "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared she's experiencing positive results from a new type of infusion. "I'm on a new cancer infusion and after four treatments, we didn't really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch," she said in a conversation with her radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi. "I just kinda was like, 'We're going to keep going with this and see.'" Doherty's decision led to a breakthrough. "After the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier. Do I call that a miracle? Yeah." The name of the exact infusion treatment she's undergoing was not disclosed. Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission in 2017. In February 2023, she announced her cancer had returned at stage 4. Months later, she revealed it spread to her brain and bones.

Comedian Jay Leno says "everybody's good" amid his efforts to be a conservator over his wife Mavis Leno's affairs. The former "Tonight Show" host, whose wife of 43 years has dementia, addressed concerns Monday about his recent legal maneuver while he was spotted driving one of his luxury vintage cars around his neighborhood. "I just set up a will, in case something happens," Leno told paparazzi, according to footage obtained by the Daily Mail. The two-time Emmy Award winner filed family court documents Friday seeking a conservatorship so he can structure a living trust and other estate plans to make sure that his 77-year-old wife has "managed assets sufficient to provide for her care" should he die before she does, according to a copy of the petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. "Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years," the petition said. "Jay is fully capable of continuing support for Mavis' physical and financial needs." The filing said Mavis' "current condition renders her incapable of executing the estate plan" and she is under treatment for "dementia and mood disorder." The documents said a conservatorship was needed to allow Leno, 73, to execute estate plans, "which will provide for Mavis and Mavis' brother [who is] her sole living heir aside from Jay." The Lenos do not have children.





Shannen Doherty participates in Fox's "BH90210" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)





