Canoo delivers first

4 vehicles to Zeeba

Electric vehicle maker Canoo said Wednesday it has delivered four of its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles to Zeeba, a national fleet management company.

The delivery is part of an agreement with Los Angeles-based Zeeba announced in October of 2022 for a total of 5,450 vehicles with a commitment of 3,000 of Canoo's LDV's for Zeeba's fleet.

"With over 1,000 clients waiting for Canoo vehicles, we are thrilled to welcome an innovative line of EVs into our fleet," Zeeba's Chief Executive Officer Kayvon Marash said in a statement.

Canoo, which has manufacturing operations in Oklahoma, said recently it delivered an unspecified number of vehicles to Utah-based Kingbee Vans -- a work-ready van rental company. Canoo also has delivered three vehicles to the State of Oklahoma.

Tony Aquila, Canoo's executive chairman and CEO, has said Canoo has an order book valued at more than $3 billion, with large scale customers that include Walmart, Kingbee and Zeeba. Canoo has yet to post a profitable quarter or meaningful revenue and has been burning through cash as it tries to bring its vehicles to market at scale.

Shares of Canoo rose 2 cents to close at 20 cents per share.

-- John Magsam

State to set medical

authorization rules

JACKSON, Miss. -- Mississippi senators voted Wednesday to set rules for how insurance companies decide whether to cover medical procedures or prescription drugs, a process known as prior authorization.

Insurance companies that require prior authorization for health care services would be required to gather information from physicians or other providers through a standardized online portal, under Senate Bill 2140. Insurers also would be required to use relevant medical specialists to review requests for services.

The bill passed without opposition, and it moves to the House for more work.

Sponsors said some physicians expressed frustration about trying to explain complex medical situations to insurance company employees, and some insurers have said medical providers fail to provide complete or timely information in requests for prior authorization.

-- The Associated Press

State index finishes

904.13, down 19.13

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 904.81, down 19.13 points.

"Equity markets fell broadly following the conclusion of the January FOMC meeting as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged while Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that a widely anticipated March interest rate cut was "not the most likely case," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.