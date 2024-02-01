BASKETBALL

NBA approves draft changes

The NBA Draft is moving to a two-day format for the first time. The league on Wednesday announced the change, which had been in the works for several months Round 1 of the draft this year will be on Wednesday, June 26 at Barclays Center in New York. Round 2 will follow on June 27 at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in New York. Last year's draft -- with Victor Wembanyama going No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs -- lasted nearly five hours and ended around 12:45 a.m. Eastern, which is one of the primary reasons for stretching it over two days. The time between picks in the first round will remain five minutes. It will increase from two minutes to four minutes in the second round. Teams have a slew of business to tend to in the hours following the draft, such as reaching agreements with undrafted free agents and finding players to fill rosters for the looming summer leagues. The league also expects that having draft broadcasts ending at a more reasonable hour will be more viewer-friendly. The June 26 start date for the draft is three days after Game 7 of this season's NBA Finals, if the series goes the full distance. The finals are scheduled to begin on June 6. The order for this season's draft will be finalized at the draft lottery on May 12.

FOOTBALL

Auburn names DC

Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze has hired former Maryland head coach and Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin to run his defense. Freeze announced the move Wednesday. Durkin was with the Aggies the past two years after two seasons at Mississippi and has also coached at Michigan and Florida. The Aggies ranked No. 3 in the SEC and No. 19 nationally in total defense last season while leading the league in run defense and sacks. Durkin spent one season in the NFL as a consultant for the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 after two seasons as Maryland's head coach. Maryland fired Durkin in October 2018, about five months after offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed on the practice field and later died of heatstroke.

Bucs' coordinator retiring

Tampa Bay special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong is retiring and he's going out with a bang. It came from the right foot of place-kicker Chase McLaughlin, who set a club record by making 29 of 31 field goal attempts, or 93.5%. It also came from Jake Camarda, who averaged 50.1 yards per punt with a net of 40.6. Armstrong, 60, is calling it quits after an NFL coaching career that began in 1994, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It leaves another position for Coach Todd Bowles to fill on his rapidly dwindling staff. The Bucs could replace Armstrong with assistant special teams coach Keith Tandy, 34, a former defensive back for Tampa Bay. Already, Bowles and the Bucs lost offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who was hired as the Carolina Panthers' head coach. Canales took three Bucs assistants with him: receivers coach Brad Idzik, offensive line coach Joe Gilbert and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin.

BASEBALL

Dodgers, Paxton rework deal

James Paxton and the Los Angeles Dodgers reworked their one-year contract, lowering the guarantee to $7 million from $11 million while still allowing the 35-year-old left-hander to earn up to $13 million if he is healthy during the early part of the season and starts at least 20 games. Paxton's original deal called for a $3 million signing bonus and an $8 million salary. He would have received a $1 million bonus if he was on the active opening day roster, and if Paxton did not earn that bonus he could have triggered a $500,000 bonus if he was on the active roster by April 15. His revised agreement keeps the signing bonus, lowers the salary to $4 million and increases the roster bonus to $2 million if he is on the active roster for the March 20 opener in Seoul, South Korea, or the March 28 U.S. opener.

Peralta, Padres reach deal

Free-agent reliever Wandy Peralta and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a $16.5 million, four-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday. The contract contains opt-outs after each of the first three seasons. The 32-year-old left-hander spent the last three seasons with the New York Yankees. He went 4-2 with four saves and a 2.83 ERA in 63 appearances in 2023. He had 51 strikeouts and 30 walks in 54 innings. San Diego is reducing salary after flopping last year and missing the playoffs despite having the third-largest payroll in the majors, $258 million on opening day.