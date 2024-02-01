Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 1, 1924

Verlin D. ("Red") Orr and L. A. Wise, sentenced to from seven to 10 years in the Arkansas penitentiary upon their plea of guilty to a charge of arson, were granted full and complete pardons yesterday by Governor McRae. The pardons were granted upon recommendations of Judge J. M. Shinn and Prosecuting Attorney Karl Greenhaw of the Fourteenth judicial circuit, under an agreement with leaders of the strikers on the Missouri and North Arkansas railroad, and which resulted in a settlement of the strike troubles. ... The two men were arrested during the strike troubles along the Missouri and North Arkansas as suspects in connection with the burning of railroad bridges and other property.

50 years ago

Feb. 1, 1974

The Pulaski County Penal Farm, which was declared unconstitutional in December 1971, was closed Thursday on orders from federal Judge J. Smith Henley. Twelve of the 48 jubilant inmates of the Farm were sent to the North Little Rock Jail about 3:30 p.m.; 10 were sent to the Pulaski County Hospital, and the rest were released. County Judge Frank Mackey, who presided at the closing, refused to allow photographers to take any more pictures of the decrepit Farm barracks either before or after the transfers. ... In a memorandum opinion filed Thursday morning, Judge Henley said he was not willing "at this time" to approve Mackey's newest plan -- filed Monday -- to bring the 61-year-old facility up to constitutional standards. The judge, therefore, refused to rescind his January 4 order closing the Farm on January 31.

25 years ago

Feb. 1, 1999

North Little Rock teachers decide today whether they will work Tuesday or walk picket lines. The deciding factor will be whether the North Little Rock School Board's weekend proposal goes far enough to address their concerns. The proposal, approved Saturday at a special meeting, falls short of teachers' demand for bargaining rights. But it offers concessions if teachers agree not to strike, including the use of a facilitator to begin talks and a one-year freeze on personnel policy changes except on policies that concern salaries or are required by law. Teachers voted last week to strike Tuesday if the School Board refuses to recognize the Classroom Teachers Association as the contract bargaining agent for the district's 695 teachers by 1 p.m. today.

10 years ago

Feb. 1, 2014

Search-and-rescue efforts began Friday afternoon for an Arkansas Forestry Commission pilot with whom the organization lost contact during an aerial wildfire survey of the Ouachita National Forest. The commission reported last communicating with the pilot at 1:11 p.m., about an hour after he took off from Oden in a Cessna 210 single-engine plane bound for Wickes.