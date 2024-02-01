Podesta tapped as next climate envoy;Mayorkas impeachment clears House;Biden’s brother heading to House panel;Story changing in deaths of 2 SEALs

Podesta tapped as next climate envoy

WASHINGTON -- White House senior adviser John Podesta will add international climate policy to his job responsibilities, replacing special climate envoy John Kerry as the top U.S. official on international climate issues, the White House said Wednesday.

Kerry announced last month that he would step down from the climate job to work on President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. Podesta will take over Kerry's responsibilities, though not his title, when he departs, likely this spring, the White House said.

Podesta was a behind-the-scenes veteran on climate in past Democratic administrations and was brought back to the White House last year to put into place an ambitious U.S. climate program newly revived by $375 billion from Congress. He also led the administration's climate task force.

Mayorkas impeachment clears House

WASHINGTON -- The House Homeland Security Committee approved two articles of impeachment early Wednesday against Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, over his handling of the southwestern border.

In an 18-15 party-line vote, the panel endorsed a resolution charging Mayorkas with refusing to uphold the law and breaching the public trust by failing to choke off a surge of migrants across the United States border with Mexico.

The GOP did not produce evidence that Mayorkas committed a crime or acts of corruption, arguing instead that the Biden administration border policies he implemented ran afoul of the law.

If impeached, Mayorkas would become only the second Cabinet secretary to be indicted by the House of Representatives in U.S. history, and the first in nearly 150 years.

Democrats used every tool at their disposal to halt the impeachment or amend the charges, failing repeatedly on a series of party-line votes.

Republicans contend that the Biden administration's policies -- and Mayorkas' decisions in particular -- have attracted waves of migrants to the country and admitted individuals who could pose a danger to national security.

Biden's brother heading to House panel

WASHINGTON -- James Biden will appear before House Republicans for a private interview next month as lawmakers continue their monthslong impeachment inquiry into his brother, President Joe Biden.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee announced Wednesday that the Democratic president's younger sibling will come to Capitol Hill Feb. 21. The date was set after months of negotiations between the sides.

"We look forward to his interview," the committee posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

James Biden's interview will take place just days before the president's son Hunter Biden will be deposed in private by the Republican-run committee, which has been investigating the Biden family's overseas finances for the past year.

James and Hunter Biden were subpoenaed by the committee in November. So far, the GOP investigation has failed to uncover evidence directly implicating the president in any wrongdoing.

In recent weeks, the committee has deposed several former Biden family associates. In nearly every interview the witnesses have stated that they have seen no evidence that Joe Biden was directly involved in his son or brother's business ventures.

Story changing in deaths of 2 SEALs

WASHINGTON -- U.S. officials are revising their preliminary findings on what happened to two Navy SEALs who died during a mission to board an unflagged ship that was carrying illicit Iranian-made weapons to Yemen.

Based on further review and interviews with personnel involved in the operations, U.S. officials said Wednesday Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher Chambers was boarding the boat Jan. 11 and slipped into the gap the high waves had created between the vessel and the SEALs' combatant craft. As Chambers fell, Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram jumped in to try to save him, according to U.S. officials familiar with what happened.

In the immediate aftermath, U.S. officials had indicated that Ingram had fallen in and that Chambers had jumped in after him. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing review of the mission, said the change is based on new information that has been gathered.

Chambers and Ingram were lost at sea, as efforts to find and rescue them were unsuccessful.

In a statement, Naval Special Warfare Command said an investigation is continuing to gather more information on what happened.

The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet is conducting an investigation. That probe is expected to examine whether the SEALs were properly equipped and trained for the mission, whether procedures were followed, and any decisions regarding the timing and approval of the raid, including the weather and the state of the seas.



