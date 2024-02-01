School news: Rogers High celebrates Colors Day Feb. 2

Oakdale Middle School

Kelly Story McCauley won the 2024 Arkansans for Gifted and Talented Education Award, given annually to the best gifted and talented teacher in the state of Arkansas.

McCauley teaches at Oakdale Middle School in Rogers. She will be formally recognized Feb. 22 at the annual AGATE conference in Hot Springs.

__

S.E. Missouri State

The following students have been named to the fall 2023 President's List at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau:

Hannah Witty of Harrison; Madi Vaughan of Bella Vista; Rebecca Witty of Springdale; and Theo Albany of Clarksville.

__

Olivet Nazarene

Olivet Nazarene University announced these students were included on the Dean's List for the fall semester 2023:

Natalie Cordova of Springdale; and Cade Costello of Fayetteville.

To be on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Located in Bourbonnais, Ill., 45 miles south of Chicago, Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership.

__

Troy University

Cora Stewart of Bella Vista has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

The Provost's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

Located in Troy, Ala., Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni.

__

Freed-Hardeman

Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the fall 2023 semester, including Lela Gipson, a sophomore from Harrison, who is earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

Located in Henderson, Tenn., Freed-Hardeman University's mission is to "help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service."

__

Upper Iowa

Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean's List for the 2023 fall semester, including Dale Frantz of Booneville and Kris Eglin of Fayetteville.

To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University, located in Fayette, Iowa, is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to roughly 5,500 students nationally and internationally.

__

Cumberlands

The Office of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the fall 2023 semester, including Courtney Anderson of Fayetteville.

To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.

Located in Williamsburg, Ky., University of the Cumberlands is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs.

__

Central Methodist

Central Methodist University announced recently the students included on the fall 2023 Dean's List, including Jorge Cervantes of Fayetteville; Bailey Martin Proctor of Fort Smith; Cooper Tillman of Garfield and Samual Reed Tillman of Garfield.

More than 850 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

__

Missouri State

Missouri State University student Lily DeSpain recently received the Tau Sigma National Honor Society Scholarship for transfer students worth $1,000.

From Springdale, DeSpain is a senior at Missouri State studying cell and molecular biology. Her anticipated graduation is May 2024, after which she plans to pursue medical school to be a doctor/physician.

Tau Sigma is an academic honor society designed specifically to "recognize and promote the academic excellence and involvement of transfer students."

__

Send school news to ourtown@nwaonline.com.