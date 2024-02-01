TRACK AND FIELD

Razorbacks take SEC honors

University of Arkansas seniors Romaine Beckford and Amber Anning and John Kendricks received SEC track and field honors from the conference office this week.

Beckford is SEC Field Athlete of the Week, Anning Co-Runner of the Week and Kendricks Freshman of the Week.

Beckford, a transfer from South Florida, won the high jump at the Razorback Invitational by clearing an indoor personal-best 7 feet, 5 1/4 inches that is the top mark by a collegian this season and ranks sixth in the world.

Anning won the 400 meters at the Razorback Invitational in a world-leading time of 50.56 and took second in the 200 22.60, which set a British national record. She also ran the second leg on Arkansas' 1,600 relay team, which won in a world-leading 3:25.29.

Anning broke the British 200 record previously set by Katherine Merry at 22.83 in 1999.

Kendricks cleared a personal-best 17-8 1/2 in taking fourth in the pole vault in a field that included professional and current world leader KC Lightfoot and the collegiate leader in Kentucky junior Keaton Daniel.

UA teams ranked No. 1 and No. 4

The University of Arkansas women's track and field is ranked No. 1 in this week's coaches poll, moving up from No. 2. The Razorbacks are followed in the top five by Florida, Oregon, Southern Cal and Illinois.

Arkansas' men's team is ranked No. 4. The top five the includes No. 1 Texas Tech, No. 2 Northern Arizona, No. 3 Florida and No. 5 Southern Cal.

JBU athletes honored

John Brown University's Cera Eckenroth and Evie Scoles were named Sooner Athletic Women's Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors for their performances at the Wichita State (Kan.) Herm Wilson Invitational, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Eckenroth, the league's reigning women's cross country individual champion, hit a pair of NAIA A Standards in a pair of events, including a new program record. In the 3,000 meters, the freshman won in a program-record time of 10 minutes, 16.88 seconds. The previous mark of 10:20.81, set by Allika Pearson in 2022.

Eckenroth also captured first in the 5,000 in a time of17:44.66.

Scoles took fifth place in the shot put with a best effort of 42 feet, 7 1/2 inches. Later in the weight throw, the junior transfer finished 22nd with a toss 40-10 1/4. Both throws were new JBU program records.

SOFTBALL

UCA picked to win ASUN title

The University of Central Arkansas was named the preseason favorite by the ASUN Conference on. Wednesday. The Bears earned 10 of 11 first-place votes from the conference coaches.

Tremere Harris was named the preseason player of the year. The senior left fielder led UCA in runs (43) and hit .335 with 58 hits, 20 stolen bases and 12 doubles.

Kylie Griffin was named the league's defensive player of the year. The junior third baseman, like Harris, was a first-team All-ASUN selection last season. She hit .347 with 60 hits and 29 RBI.

FOOTBALL

Gentry names Clark head coach

Tyler Clark was hired by the Gentry School Board on Monday to be the new head football coach for the Pioneers, replacing Justin Bigham, who resigned at the end of December to take another coaching position at Beebe High School.

Clark is currently in charge of the Alternative Learning Experience program at Gentry High School and has been the football team's offensive coordinator since 2021.

"I'm honored. I look forward to building the program. I hope to be here a long time," Clark said to the school board Monday. I can't promise we will win district or state championships, but I hope to teach my players to be good husbands and dads. Not many student-athletes go on to play pro ball, but hopefully, they will grow up to be good husbands and dads."

Clark graduated from Russellville High School in 2009 and Arkansas Tech University in 2014.

He was an assistant coach on Warren's state championship team in 2014 and has held assistant coaching positions at Marion and Russellville along with being the head coach at Paris for three years in 2018 -2020, where he went 14-19 overall, including 11-2 in 2020.

-- Randy Moll

BASKETBALL

Fincher named offensive player of week

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith guard Baylee Fincher has been selected as the Lone Star Conference Women's Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

For the week, Fincher averaged 24.5 points and 3.5 assists per game on 56.5% shooting, including 9 of 15 from beyond the three-point line and 14 of 15 from the free-throw line.

Fincher scored a season-high 29 points as the Lions scored a season-best 96 points in a win over Midwestern State. She hit 4 of 6 three-pointers and was 11 of 11 at the line. The 11 free throws are the second most makes in a game without a miss in program history.

In Saturday's win over Cameron, Fincher had 20 points and five three-pointers as the Lions tied the program record with 15 threes in a game.

