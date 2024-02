This week’s professional golf events

This week's professional events

All times Central

PGA TOUR

EVENT Pebble Beach Pro-Am

SITE Pebble Beach, Calif.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Pebble Beach GL (Par 72, 6,972 yards) and Spyglass Hill GC (Par 72, 7,041 yards)

PURSE $20 million

WINNER'S SHARE $3.6 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Justin Rose

ARKANSANS ENTERED Taylor Moore

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 2-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday noon-2 p.m.; CBS, Saturday 2-6 p.m., Sunday 2-5:30 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT Bahrain Championship

SITE Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

PURSE $2.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $416,667

DEFENDING CHAMPION Inaugural event

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 4-7:30 a.m., Saturday 3-7:30 a.m., Sunday 2:30-7:30 a.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Panama Championship

SITE Panama City, Panama

COURSE Panama GC (Par 72, 7,534 yards)

PURSE $1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $180,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Pierceson Coody

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, Tag Ridings

TV None

LIV GOLF

EVENT LIV Golf Mayakoba

SITE Playa del Carmen, Mexico

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE El Camaleon GC (Par 71, 7,116 yards)

PURSE $20 million

WINNER'S SHARE $4 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Charles Howell III

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV/STREAMING CW Network app, Friday noon-5 p.m.; CW Network, Saturday-Sunday noon-5 p.m.