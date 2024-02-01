Travis Kelce Prop Bets for Super Bowl LVIII

Travis Kelce's player props have been released for Super Bowl LVIII.

Kelce has established himself as one of the best all-time postseason players. In 21 career postseason games, Kelce is the all-time leader in receptions (156). He also has 19 touchdowns, second only to Jerry Rice, who has 22 touchdowns across eight more appearances (29). On a per-game basis, Kelce's 86.2 receiving yards is the most of any receiver who has played in more than 11 postseason games.

Quite simply: Kelce is a postseason stud.

Kelce, much like Patrick Mahomes, had a down regular season by his standards, failing to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2016; however, his 984 yards were still the second-most among tight ends (second only to San Francisco's George Kittle), and his 8.1 targets per game and 93 catches ranked third.

In two postseason games vs. the Niners this year, tight ends have been targeted 25 times for an average of 66 yards per game. Ninety-seven of those yards went to Sam LaPorta last week; the Lions rookie caught nine of his 11 targets.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on DraftKings and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

Travis Kelce is among the most prolific pass-catchers in NFL postseason history. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Receiving Yards 70.5 Over (-115) | Under (-115) The Niners have only allowed more than 70.5 yards to a tight end three times this season (including postseason). However, they have not faced many elite tight ends this year. LaPorta, Hockenson, and Trey McBride were the three that exceeded this mark. Kelce had more than 70.5 receiving yards eight times this season- three of those times being in the playoffs. Receptions 7.5 -- Over (+110) | Under (-135) Kelce averaged 6.2 catches per game in the regular season. In the postseason, he is averaging 7.6; however, he only exceeded this mark once in the postseason (vs. Baltimore) and three times during the regular season. He has averaged 7.42 catches per game in his playoff career. Longest Reception 20.5 -- Over (-113) | Under (-121) Kelce has gone over this mark 10 times this year, including all three playoff games. Touchdowns Anytime TD +105

First TD: +800

Last TD: +650

2+ TDs: +800 Kelce only had five regular-season touchdowns this year -- his fewest since 2015 -- but he has scored in two of three playoff games this season for a total of three touchdowns. Kelce had a two-touchdown game vs. the Bills. His 19 career touchdowns in 21 games have him at almost exactly one score per postseason appearance for his career.

Best bets: Kelce longest reception over 20.5 (-115), anytime TD (+105)

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on FanDuel and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.