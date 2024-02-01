UA System seeking input on extension

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is asking for public input as it develops a new strategic plan for its extension and research activities.

The Division of Agriculture is host to two-thirds of the land-grant mission, serving as home to the Cooperative Extension Service, which conducts outreach, and the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, which conducts research, according to a news release.

"We have a great responsibility to a great many people," said Deacue Fields, vice president-agriculture for the University of Arkansas System and head of the Division of Agriculture. "There are various ways we review our activities on a regular basis to ensure we are positioned to serve the people of Arkansas. Creating a new strategic plan is one of our most important ways of doing this.

"This is not only a period of self-reflection for our staff, faculty and administration, but also a time for us to listen closely to the people we serve and those we hope to serve," Fields said.

Work has been underway for the new plan since early 2023, including in-person and online listening sessions with stakeholders. The effort is being spearheaded by Stacey McCullough, head of the extension service's community, professional and economic development department.

The Division of Agriculture has a survey online for the public to provide feedback, which will be open until Feb. 15. The survey is available at https://www.uada.edu/about/mission-strategic-plan.aspx.

"Conducting research and extension education programs that are relevant to Arkansans is at the heart of what we strive to do," McCullough said. "We really hope people will respond to this survey and share how we can best support them, their farms and businesses, their families and their communities."

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.