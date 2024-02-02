‘3-headed bigs’ step up for UA





FAYETTEVILLE -- It had been 19 seasons since the University of Arkansas men's basketball team attempted as few three-point shots as the Razorbacks did against Missouri on Wednesday night.

When the Razorbacks beat Georgia 62-47 on Feb. 2, 2005, at Walton Arena, they were 1 of 6 on three-point attempts.

That was the last time Arkansas had fewer than seven three-point attempts, according to Hogstats.com, until the Razorbacks finished 4 of 6 in their 91-84 victory over the Tigers at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

It was the first road victory this season for Arkansas (11-10, 2-6 SEC) as the Razorbacks kept Missouri (8-13, 0-8) winless in conference play.

Arkansas played 630 games between attempting fewer than seven three-pointers over a span covering 6,937 days.

How does a team score 91 points without letting it fly repeatedly from three-point range?

By continually pounding the ball inside.

The Razorbacks outscored the Tigers 56-30 on points in the lane.

"I would say more than a point of emphasis," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said of scoring around the basket. "It was a mandate to score in what we call zone one.

"If you settled for threes tonight, you probably were going to come out and not go back in. We did not want to take a lot of three-point shots."

Arkansas' senior big men -- 6-10 Makhi Mitchell, 6-10 Jalen Graham and 6-8 Chandler Lawson -- combined for 38 points and 18 rebounds. They hit 17 of 28 shots and 4 of 6 free throws.

"We need that every night from the bigs," Mitchell said. "We're one. We meet before practices and talk.

"We've got to build from this. Overall, a good performance by everybody on the front line."

Mitchell celebrated his 24th birthday with 19 points and 14 rebounds in 34 minutes off the bench. He hit 8 of 13 shots and 3 of 4 free throws.

Graham had 13 points, a career-high 4 steals, 4 assists and 3 blocked shots in 25 minutes before fouling out with 5 minutes left. He hit 6 of 13 shots.

Lawson had 6 points and 3 rebounds and hit 3 of 4 shots in 16 minutes.

It was the second consecutive strong performance by the big men, who were praised by Musselman after No. 10 Kentucky escaped Walton Arena with a 63-57 victory over Arkansas last Saturday.

Mitchell had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots against the Wildcats; Graham had 8 points; and Lawson had 5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and 2 assists.

"I think our three-headed bigs have been unbelievable, I really do," Musselman said after the Missouri game. "I think Chandler and Jalen and 'Khi have been outstanding. Not good, but outstanding.

"Jalen's looking at the rim and he's being super, super aggressive scoring the basketball. Chandler continues to do all the little things that might not show up in a box score."

Mitchell, in his second season at Arkansas, had a double-double in back-to-back games for the first time over a five-year college career that spans 107 games at Maryland, Rhode Island and with the Razorbacks.

"I think he's practiced really hard," Musselman said. "I think he's been very focused, especially the last 80 minutes of basketball.

"I think the last two games he's had a different, renewed focus. He's as good as any center in the country the way that he's played the last two games."

Mitchell has 12 career double-doubles. His first was during the 2020-21 season when he had 11 points and 11 rebounds against Seton Hall while at Rhode Island. He had two double-doubles last season with 14 points and 13 rebounds against North Carolina-Greensboro and 10 and 10 against Florida.

"I know who I am," Mitchell said. "I know what I'm capable of. I just go out there and try and do my best every game."

Mitchell had 14 points and 8 rebounds in 16 minutes during the first half at Missouri.

"Credit Arkansas," Tigers Coach Dennis Gates said. "Mitchell pretty much had a double-double in the first half and he controlled the glass."

When Arkansas beat Georgia in 2005, Eric Ferguson finished 1 of 2 on three-pointers for the Razorbacks, while Jonathan Modica and Olu Famutimi each were 0 of 2.

At Missouri on Wednesday night, Arkansas senior guard Khalif Battle was 2 of 2 on three-pointers, sophomore guard Keyon Menifield 2 of 3 and senior guard Jeremiah Davenport 0 of 1.

The Razorbacks came into the game shooting 31.7% on three-pointers (124 of 391) on the season and 26.1% (36 of 138) in seven SEC games. They were averaging 19.7 three-point attempts and their fewest had been 15 against Lipscomb, Abilene Christian and Florida.

In the decisive first half at Missouri, the Razorbacks led 47-28 with a 30-8 edge in paint points. They led by as many as 23 points in the second half.

Arkansas junior guard Tramon Mark finished with a team-high 22 points without attempting a three-pointer. He hit mid-range jumpers and got to the basket on drives, at times after some of Missouri's 18 turnovers that led to 25 points for the Razorbacks.

"We lost a good amount -- not a good amount, all -- of the 50-50 balls, and we didn't finish possessions and come up with rebounds," said Missouri guard Tamar Bates, who had 29 points, but 6 turnovers. "That led to them continuing to pour on that lead.

"It's hard to recover from that ... myself turning the ball over and that leading to transition points that are uncontested. Those are just plays that are hard to get back, especially when we might get a few stops or we get them to take a shot that we want or where we should get the rebound or we should've scored on the offensive end.

"It's just demoralizing."

The Razorbacks outrebounded the Tigers 35-26 and had 12 offensive boards, led by Mitchell's 5 and freshman guard Layden Blocker's 3. Arkansas also outrebounded Kentucky 44-39.

"It was a huge point of emphasis," Musselman said. "We've done a lot of rebounding drills leading up to the Kentucky game, and then we continued on.

"Certainly feel that that's an important aspect to us winning basketball games.

"If we don't rebound in this league, we're going to really, really struggle. Proud of our defensive rebounding.

"I thought at times we let some balls slip through our hands. We've got to get better at corralling the basketball in traffic, but a much-improved job on the glass when you look 1-through-5."

Mitchell said the positive results inside at Missouri were the result of good practices.

"Coach let us know everything, the ins and outs of an extremely-talented Mizzou team," Mitchell said. "We scouted them pretty well. We pretty much had everything on them.

"Kudos to the coaching staff and Coach Muss for preparing us."







