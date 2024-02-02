Arkansas’ general revenue collections down $39.3 million in January from 2023, still beats forecast

Arkansas general revenue collections in January declined by $39.3 million, over 4.9%, from the same month a year ago to $767.7 million, but still beat the state's forecast by $36.7 million, or 5%.

The state's two largest sources of general revenues are individual income taxes and sales and use taxes.

While the state's individual income tax collections dropped in January compared to the same month a year ago and narrowly lagged the state's forecast, the state's sales and use tax collections increased from the same month a year ago and exceeded the state's forecast, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Friday in its monthly general revenue report. The drop in individual income tax collections is largely due to income tax cuts enacted in the Sept. 11-14 special session.

The state's corporate income tax collections surged in January compared to the same month a year ago and exceeded the state's May 17 forecast by $36.1 million.

"January results reflect a stable Arkansas economy that is normalizing after the impact of significant stimulus in recent years," Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Jim Hudson said Friday in a written statement. "State revenue collections remain favorable relative to our forecast, and we are positive in our outlook for the five months remaining in Fiscal Year 2024."

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the maximum authorized by the state's Revenue Stabilization Act. The Revenue Stabilization Act distributes general revenue to state-supported programs such as public schools, the state's universities and colleges, human service programs, and prisons and other corrections programs.

In January, the state's net general revenues dropped by $61.8 million, or 8.5%, from the same month a year ago to $667.3 million, but beat the state's May 17 forecast by $14.8 million, or 2.3%.

In the 2023 regular session, the General Assembly and Sanders authorized a $177.7 million increase in the state's general revenue budget to $6.2 billion, with most of the increase allocated to education and corrections programs.

During the first seven months of fiscal year 2024, the state's total general revenues declined by $91.5 million, or 1.8%, below the same period in fiscal 2023 to $4.86 billion and beat the state's May 17 forecast by $287.4 million, or 6.3%.

So far in fiscal year 2024, the state's net general revenues dropped by $243.9 million or, 5.6%, below the same period in fiscal year 2023 to $4.09 billion, but exceeded the state's forecast by $231.2 million.

In its revised general revenue forecast, the finance department on Thursday projected a general revenue surplus of $240.5 million in fiscal 2024.

In its general revenue forecast in May, the finance department initially projected a $423.3 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2024. After income tax cuts enacted by the Legislature and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the Sept. 11-14 special session, finance department officials said at that time the projected surplus was reduced to about $174 million in fiscal 2024.

"We are doing a little better than what the forecast was just on month-to-month performance," Hudson said Thursday.

"The major change is the revised forecast takes into account the fiscal impact of the tax cuts ... [but] we are adding back in a little bit of the over-achievement [in tax collections so far in fiscal 2024]. Not all of it, because we want to see how the tax cuts play through the system early on in the year, and then we have a little bit better in terms of overall economic performance in the state ... and then there is a small [deduction] for just a little bit higher cost ... for recycling income tax credits."

Hudson said Arkansas' economy remains very stable.