Arkansas inmate’s death under investigation as possible homicide

The death of an inmate found unresponsive in his cell at the East Arkansas Regional Unit on Friday morning is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police as a possible homicide.

Prison staff around 6:07 a.m. Friday found Tevis Maxwell, 25, unresponsive in the cell he shared with another inmate, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Authorities were unable to revive Maxwell, and there were indications that someone strangled him, the release states. They were questioning Maxwell's cellmate about his death.

The release did not name any suspects in Maxwell's death or identify the person with whom he shared the cell.

Maxwell was serving a 25-year sentence on charges of rape, commercial burglary, second-degree battery, aggravated assault on a correctional employee and two counts of robbery, the release states. He was sentenced March 15, 2019, in Hempstead County.

In additional to the routine state police investigation into an inmate death, the Corrections Department is conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances of Maxwell's death, the release says.