Attorney seeks new trial for Crawford County man convicted of murder, claiming jury misconduct





VAN BUREN -- The attorney for a man convicted last week of killing his wife filed a motion Wednesday for a new trial based on reported "jury misconduct."

Adam Rose filed the motion requesting a hearing on the matter in the Crawford County Circuit Court on behalf of Eathan Alan Cypert, 30, of Natural Dam, according to court records.

A jury found Cypert guilty at the end of a three-day trial Jan. 25 of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife Kristina Cypert, 41, on July 3, 2022, along with using a firearm to commit the murder.

Cypert was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge. He received an additional 15 years in prison for the firearm enhancement.

However, Rose stated in the motion he filed Wednesday that a member of the jury informed him Tuesday that other members said in jury deliberations they knew Kristina Cypert and her family. The jury members also reportedly claimed they had been to the Cyperts' home and provided details of the home's layout, along with drawing a diagram of the residence for the other members.

"This was a central point of contention in the defendant's theory of the case presented to the jury, and a diagram of the home was never presented by the state or the defense as evidence in the case presented to the jury," Rose wrote.

Rose also wrote a member of the jury told other jury members about potential plea negotiations and offers the state had made to Cypert in the case.

Rose argued this reported jury misconduct involves "extraneous prejudicial information" being considered, as well as improper outside influence that affected jury deliberations. He said these are grounds for a new trial.

"In order to receive a new trial, the defense is not required to demonstrate exactly how the defendant was prejudiced; rather, only that the defendant has a reasonable possibility of prejudice," Rose wrote.

Rose requested the Circuit Court set up a hearing and for him to be allowed to subpoena all 12 jurors to testify under oath on what extraneous information was brought in and discussed in jury deliberations.

A response to Rose's motion hadn't been filed as of late afternoon Thursday, according to court records.

Eathan Alan Cypert





