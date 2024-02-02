Body found in vehicle in northern Sherwood neighborhood





Police responding to a report of an automobile accident found a dead body in a vehicle in a Sherwood neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to a news release.

Officers were dispatched around 7:43 p.m. Thursday to a report of a collision at the intersection of East Woodruff Avenue and Walker Creek Drive. They located the body inside a vehicle at the scene, the release states.

As police were en route, additional 911 callers reported possible gunfire in the area. The vehicle with the victim inside was the only one that police found at the scene of the reported crash.

The release did not identify the victim because authorities were still notifying the next of kin as of Friday evening.



