Breaking Down What You Can Wager on in the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is now just nine days away. February 11 can hardly come soon enough.

In the meantime, we have the Pro Bowl festivities, which got underway Thursday night and continue on Sunday. You're forgiven if you weren't aware the games had already begun in Orlando.

The Pro Bowl has lost its luster and Matt Verderame has a few ideas that could fix it. So whether or not you enjoy the flag football and tug-of-war the league has scheduled for this weekend, just know the Big Game is nearly here.

In today's Winners Club:

Despite Movement, 49ers Still Favored Over Chiefs

Despite Patrick Mahomes's sterling record against the spread — and straight up — as an underdog, he and the Chiefs will be getting points for the third straight game in Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers.

You'll remember when these teams matched up on this same stage four seasons ago, Kansas City won 31–20 as 1.5-point favorites. Mahomes won his first ring that season — now he's going for his third.

San Francisco opened as high as a three-point favorite, but that's been bet down to 1.5. The over/under currently stands at 47.5

Despite the 49ers being favored, Mahomes is the favorite ahead of Brock Purdy to win Super Bowl MVP. Below you'll find the odds for the top 10 contenders, courtesy of SI Sportsbook:

Patrick Mahomes +110

Brock Purdy +200

Christian McCaffrey +400

Travis Kelce +1600

Isiah Pacheco +2800

Deebo Samuel +3300

Brandon Aiyuk +4000

Rashee Rice +4000

George Kittle +5000

Nick Bosa +6600

In the last decade, six quarterbacks, two linebackers and two receivers have been awarded MVP of the Big Game. No running back has won Super Bowl MVP this century.

Props, Props and More Props

You want Super Bowl props? We've got 'em. There's no shortage of ways to bet on the Big Game, and we broke down a few of the available markets by category and player below.

Quarterback Prop Bets:

Patrick Mahomes | Brock Purdy

Mahomes is projected to finish with more pass attempts and passing yards than Purdy, but the two-time MVP is also more likely to throw an interception to San Francisco's defense.

Rushing Prop Bets:

Isaiah Pacheco

Christian McCaffrey is expected to outgain Pacheco on the ground in his Super Bowl debut. See what the expectations are for Mahomes and Purdy's rushing production as well.

Receiving Prop Bets:

Deebo Samuel | Travis Kelce | George Kittle

Two Chiefs players — Kelce and Rashee Rice — are expected to finish with the most and second-most receiving yards in the game. The tight ends, Kelce and Kittle, could both lead their teams in receiving and the true wild card in this game is Samuel.

Novelty Prop Bets:

Taylor Swift

Beyond your run-of-the-mill prop bets you can bet on any game throughout the NFL season, there's even more markets available in the Super Bowl. Bet on the coin toss, the length of the National Anthem or even on commercials. And this year, there might even be Taylor Swift-specific bets available with her cheering on Kelce in Las Vegas.

In Other News

Five-Round Fantasy Mock Draft: Five of the first six picks in Michael Fabiano's early mock draft are wide receivers, but RB1 Christian McCaffrey is the projected first overall pick. See how the rest of the board fell to get an idea of the top fantasy players in 2024.

Fantasy Football All-Pro Team: The Cowboys led the league with two All-Pro picks: Receiver CeeDee Lamb and first-year kicker Brandon Aubrey both made the cut. T.J. Watt headlined the defensive selections.

Ranking the NFL Coaching Hires: Now that all eight vacancies have been filled, which teams made out the best? Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers tops the list; find out where Brian Callahan, Raheem Morris and others rank.

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid Tears Meniscus: The league's leading scorer will be sidelined for an extended period of time due to a knee injury. At 30–17, Philadelphia currently occupies fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Thanks for reading! There will be no new edition of Winners Club in your inbox Sunday morning but there will be one bright and early on Monday to help get you ready for Super Bowl week. Until then.