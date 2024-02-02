Can’t run again, court tells senators

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Supreme Court said Thursday 10 Republican state senators who staged a record-long walkout last year to stall bills on abortion, transgender health care and gun rights cannot run for reelection.

The decision upholds the secretary of state's decision to disqualify the senators from the ballot under a voter-approved measure aimed at stopping such boycotts. Measure 113, passed by voters in 2022, amended the state constitution to bar lawmakers from reelection if they have more than 10 unexcused absences.

Five lawmakers sued over the secretary of state's decision -- Sens. Tim Knopp, Daniel Bonham, Suzanne Weber, Dennis Linthicum and Lynn Findley. They were among the 10 GOP senators who racked up more than 10 absences.

"We obviously disagree with the Supreme Court's ruling," said Knopp, the Senate minority leader. "But more importantly, we are deeply disturbed by the chilling impact this decision will have to crush dissent."

Democratic Senate President Rob Wagner welcomed the decision.

"Today's ruling by the Oregon Supreme Court means that legislators and the public now know how Measure 113 will be applied, and that is good for our state," he said in a statement.

The senators' lawsuit was filed against Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade, who last August said the boycotting senators were disqualified from seeking reelection. She directed her office's elections division to implement an administrative rule based on her stance.

All parties in the suit had sought clarity on the issue before the March 2024 filing deadline for candidates who want to run in this year's election.

Knopp said he didn't plan to appeal the decision or join a separate federal lawsuit filed by three Republican senators challenging their disqualification from the ballot. A federal judge in December ruled against the three lawmakers, and they have appealed the decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

He conceded that the "significant turnover" of Republican senators would be challenging but said he wasn't concerned. And despite being barred from seeking reelection, he said he wouldn't advise Republicans against lengthy walkouts in the future.