COLUMNIST: In opposing a bipartisan border deal, the GOP shows it wants chaos, not solutions

The apparent collapse in Congress of a bipartisan agreement on America's southern border has exposed two glaring truths regarding today's Republican Party:

1. Despite all the apocalyptic rhetoric from congressional Republicans, the party does not actually want to solve the border crisis--at least not while a solution could be politically advantageous to a Democratic president.

2. The central driver of this and so much other dangerous dysfunction on the political right--former President Donald Trump--has become the Republican establishment he once challenged. His wish is his party's command, no matter how detrimental to the country.

The GOP, at Trump's explicit direction, is intentionally sabotaging a border deal it would otherwise embrace just because it doesn't want constructive progress on President Joe Biden's most vulnerable issue.

That's not some kind of opposition talking point; Trump and his key allies aren't even hiding it.

"A Border Deal now would be another Gift to the Radical Left Democrats," Trump declared in a statement late last week. "They need it politically."

After weeks of holding military aid to Ukraine and Israel hostage to demands for increased border security, congressional Republicans last week were apparently flummoxed by Biden's remarkable about-face in which he declared he is ready to "shut down the border right now."

The proposed bipartisan deal contained almost nothing that Democrats have demanded, not even a path to citizenship for immigrants brought here as children.

As the GOP's top Senate Republican negotiator, Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) put it, the agreement "is a shutdown of the border and everyone actually gets turned around." In essence, the deal is a complete capitulation by Biden on border issues.

Yet congressional Republicans, buckling to Trump's utterly self-serving opposition, suddenly refuse to take "yes" for an answer.

Make no mistake: The GOP, in cowering fealty to Trump, has now confirmed it would rather burden America by continuing this chaos than to allow Biden even a shared victory on the issue. Voters should remember this the next time Republicans claim (as they will almost daily in this election year) to be the party of border security.