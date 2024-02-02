Dickey Nutt diagnosed with cancer

Missouri assistant men's basketball coach Dickey Nutt, a Little Rock native and former Arkansas State University head coach, announced Thursday he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Nutt, 64, said in a statement on social media he will begin chemotherapy treatment in Columbia, Mo., early next week.

"I have a great team of family, friends, colleagues, student-athletes and doctors surrounding me," Nutt said. "And since it is believed to be found very early, we are optimistic that I will have a full recovery.

"I want to encourage everyone to get regular screenings for early detection and to get educated on potential risks and warning signs.

"I look forward to returning to Mizzou basketball and will be cheering the team on and scouting opponents."

Nutt was on the bench for Wednesday night's game at Mizzou Arena when the University of Arkansas beat the Tigers 91-84. He said he also plans to be with Missouri for Saturday's game at Vanderbilt, then will have to work from home on orders from his doctors.

"Of course, Dickey is wanting to still be there with the team, but the doctors have said, 'No,' " said Houston Nutt, Dickey's older brother and the former head football coach at Murray State, Boise State, Arkansas and Ole Miss. "I feel like we got on it early enough, so we just need to hope and pray and let these doctors do their work."

Houston Nutt said Dickey Nutt went in for a checkup after discovering a mass on his left thigh about the size of a golf ball.

Tests revealed Dickey Nutt has sarcoma, Houston Nutt said, which is a rare type of cancerous tumor that develops in bone and connective tissue, such as fat, muscle, blood vessels and nerves, according to the Cleveland Clinic website.

"I know Dickey and his team of doctors are ready to attack this thing," Houston Nutt said. "It's very aggressive, so you've got to get on it quickly.

"He'll start chemotherapy here in the next few days, and hopefully they'll shrink [the tumor] and then go take it out."

Houston Nutt said Missouri Coach Dennis Gates has been incredibly supportive of his brother.

The Tigers are struggling with an 8-13 record, including 0-8 in the SEC, after advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and finishing 25-10 last season in Gates' Missouri debut.

"Dennis Gates has been just phenomenal to Dickey," Houston Nutt said. "Missouri's having a tough season, but he handles everything with such class.

"He understands Dickey can't be on the bench after this weekend, so he told him to work from home and do what he can."

Dickey Nutt worked with Gates at Florida State on Coach Leonard Hamilton's staff. When Gates became the head coach at Cleveland State, then Missouri, he hired Nutt at both stops.

"I'm lucky to have him," Gates said at SEC media days in October when asked about Nutt. "When I got the head job at Cleveland State, I would not take the job if Dickey Nutt was not going to come with me.

"I say that because he's seen it all from top to bottom. He knows what it takes. He comes from a coaching family. He's an unbelievable mentor, unbelievable friend, unbelievable teacher. He's a tremendous human being.

"Our staff gets better because he's on it. Our players get better because he's on it.

"I just hope at some point the athletic directors, the administrators, the search firms, understand that Dickey Nutt should be a head coach again and he could make an impact at any institution if he gets the opportunity."

Nutt was the head coach for 13 seasons at Arkansas State from 1995-2008 and had a 189-187 record. He led the Red Wolves to the Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship in 1998 and the 1999 Sun Belt Tournament title, which resulted in the program's only NCAA Tournament appearance.

Nutt also was an Arkansas State assistant coach from 1987-95.

In six seasons as the head coach at Southeast Missouri State from 2009-15, Nutt had an 80-108 record after taking over a team that was 3-27 the previous year.

"Our family has heard from a lot of people since Dickey's announcement about his cancer diagnosis,," Houston Nutt said. "We certainly appreciate all the thoughts and prayers and support."

Gates and Missouri Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois both shared messages of support on social media.

"With you every step of the way Coach! We love you!" Gates said.

"An absolute true gentleman with the most incredible heart," Reed-Francois said. "Coach Nutt you are in our prayers. We fight alongside of you."