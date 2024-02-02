Documents show Arkansas parole board chair Jamol Jones was fired after lying about sexual relationship with minor to Benton Police in 2018





Jamol Jones, who Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently appointed to be chairman of the Arkansas Post-Prison Transfer Board, was fired in 2018 from his role as a Benton police officer after he admitted to an internal affairs investigator that he lied about a sexual relationship he had with a 17-year-old girl, documents indicate.

The 35-year-old was appointed to chair the Parole Board in late January, replacing the previous chairman, John Felts.

Jones' termination happened less than a year after he began working at the Police Department, according to a copy of his employee file. The Saline County Prosecuting Attorney declined to file charges against Jones.

A Nov. 1, 2018, letter from Police Chief Scotty L. Hodges to Jones notified the officer that he was being placed on administrative leave, with pay, "until further notice." Three days later, Hodges ordered Capt. Kevin Russell of the department to launch an internal affairs investigation into allegations that "Officer Jones may have violated Arkansas Criminal Law." The letter goes on to state that Jones admitted to lying to an investigator over allegations of sexual misconduct. In doing so, Jones violated the department's ethics policy, the letter states.

A week later, Hodges issued a third letter, in which he wrote to Jones of the "seriousness" of his policy violation and said he was terminated from his employment with the Police Department, "effective immediately."

Sanders first appointed Jones to the Parole Board in January 2023, replacing Jerry Riley. The governor said in a statement at the time that, as an Army veteran, she was confident that Jones would "work to ensure violent, repeat offenders are kept off the streets while also providing opportunities for those in prison to see positive behavioral change by focusing on mental health, faith-based programs, and workforce skills.

"His prior law enforcement experience makes him a clear choice to take on this important role, and I look forward to working together as we empower Arkansans with a safer, stronger state," she said.

The state Post-Prison Transfer Board is made up of seven members, all appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate, according to the board's website. Each member's term is seven years and they serve as full-time officials of the state.

The governor designates the chair of the board and serves as the agency's chief executive. The chair of the Parole Board also serves on the Arkansas Board of Corrections, according to state Department of Corrections spokeswoman Dina Tyler, who declined to comment further on Jones' appointment and history.

Governor's office spokeswoman Alexa Henning did not immediately respond to questions about whether Sanders planned to remove Jones, whether she knew of his termination before she appointed him to the Parole Board or how her office vets potential appointees before they are announced.

Henning instead emailed a statement that matched statements given to other media outlets, which reads, "Jamol bravely served our nation in the Army and protected his community as a police officer providing him with the experience and knowledge to serve on the Post-Prison Transfer Board and the Board of Corrections."

