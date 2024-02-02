EDITORIAL: Red China attacks with the equivalent of land mines

It seems both sides are preparing for battle. Each in its own way.
Word came down Wednesday that the United States military had been "training" in the Pacific, and conveniently left a lot of equipment in allied countries.
OPINION | EDITORIAL
The equivalent of land mines
Today at 2:59 a.m.
It seems both sides are preparing for battle. Each in its own way.
Word came down Wednesday that the United States military had been "training" in the Pacific, and conveniently left a lot of equipment in allied countries.