Every Tight End Prop Bet for Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII features two of the top tight ends in the NFL. Travis Kelce's player prop projections for the Big Game are a bit higher than George Kittle's, though this season it was the San Francisco 49ers tight end who earned All-Pro honors ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Let's take a look at the available markets for both players to see how they stack up and just how often Kelce and Kittle have hit their respective totals this year.

Receiving Yards Travis Kelce: 69.5 — Over (-125) | Under (-105)

George Kittle: 46.5 — Over (-125) | Under (-105) Even though Kelce had a down year by his high standards, he's turned up his play in the postseason. He has 70-plus yards in all three games so far and his 116 in the AFC championship were his most since Week 7. Kittle, on the other hand, is coming off a stellar season and though he had just 27 yards in the NFC title game, he's eclipsed the requisite 48 receiving yards 11 times in 18 games. Meanwhile, Kelce has only hit 70 yards eight times in 17 games, though he has accomplished that feat in 12 straight playoff games. Receptions Travis Kelce: 6.5 — Over (-160) | Under (+120)

George Kittle: 3.5 — Over (-150) | Under (+120) Kelce's odds are heavily skewed toward the over on his line of 6.5 receptions after he caught all 11 of his targets against the Ravens. However, he's only hauled in seven catches seven times this season and just three times in his last 10 games. Similarly to Kelce's receiving yards, his reception total also tends to increase in the playoffs. Kittle's line is lower than Kelce's but also heavily tilted toward the over. He's only reached four catches seven times this season and, at times, he won't see four targets in a game. Kittle had as many as nine receptions earlier in the year but he only had two last time out. Longest Reception Travis Kelce: 20.5 — Over (-120) | Under (-115)

George Kittle: 20.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-115) Kittle led all tight ends in yards per reception (15.7) this season and finished 12th in the NFL, just one spot behind Justin Jefferson. Kelce, on the other hand, set a new career-low in that category this season (10.2). Kittle also had 18 catches of 20-plus yards compared with 12 for Kelce, and he did so on 28 fewer receptions. As Kelce's average depth of target dipped to 6.7, Kittle's increased to 9.5, the highest of his career. The 49ers tight end is a better yards-after-catch threat, too, so it's somewhat surprising to see their numbers come in at the same mark and Kelce's have more juice toward the over.

