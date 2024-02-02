FYI Calendar: Seen new art Saturday at Red Kite Coffee Company

What do you want to do right now? Ideas here!

See Some Art

Artists' Reception -- For Helen Eaton and Julie Brandt, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Red Kite Coffee Company, 1852 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville. Free. "From the Heart" will be up through Feb. 29. Email juliebrandt52@gmail.com.

Let the Good Times Roll!

Mardi Gras Coronation Ball -- 6-10 p.m. today, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Night Parade -- 6 p.m. today, downtown Eureka Springs.

Eat & Drink

Frost Fest -- With craft beers, live music, art, vendors, food trucks and more, 2 p.m. Saturday, Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $50-$100. fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest.

Hear It Here

Sunday Music -- With Woven, noon Sunday, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Ryan & Ryan -- Father and son piano duo, 4 p.m. Sunday, Skokos Performing Arts Center in Alma. $25-$35. skokospac.org.

Celebrate Black History

Super Saturday -- With storyteller Janice Katambwa, 10 a.m. Saturday, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Black History Month Celebration -- With Mayor Stephanie Orman, the NWA Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and magician Tommy Terrific, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Learn Something New

Everyone Can Paint -- 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Meet The Author

Meet The Author -- With Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, author of "Chain Gang All-Stars," 6:30 p.m. today, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Author Talk -- With local authors Craig Froman and Amanda McKinney, 10 a.m. Saturday, Carroll Electric Community Room in Berryville. Hosted by Berryville Public Library. Free. 870-423-2323.

Author Talk -- With Li Cai, author of "The Two," 2 p.m. Saturday, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Jeni Lehmann, romance author, 2 p.m. Sunday, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

See The World

Chinese New Year Celebration -- 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Eat & Drink

Wednesday Over Water -- With Chef London Daniel from Conifer, Barrett Tillman from Black Man Brewing & Airic Hughes from the University of Arkansas, 6 p.m. Feb. 7, Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $105. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Art Is For Lovers," 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 8, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Everything Vegetables -- A cooking class with Suzy Smith, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $55. artsonmainvb.com.

Cookie Palooza -- A cookie bakeoff, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 10, The Brick Ballroom in Siloam Springs. mainstreetsiloam.org.

"Crazy in the '80s" Murder Mystery -- Presented by Tableside Theater, 6 p.m. Feb. 10, Sassafras Springs Vineyard in Springdale. $50 includes dinner. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

Valentine's Day Dinner -- By Executive Chef Tim Ordway, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-10, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $90. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Vegan Potluck -- 6 p.m. Feb. 15, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Galentines Sugar & Spice Soiree -- Cookie decorating with Charity Preston of Mum's Sweet Treats & Doggie Delectables, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $40. artsonmainvb.com.

Paint 'N Sip -- "Head of a Skeleton" by Vincent Van Gogh, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. fsram.org.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre -- Who murdered Reginald P. Beauregard, where and with what weapon, 6 p.m. Feb. 23-24, Riverside Entertainment in Siloam Springs. $85 includes dinner and two drinks. riverside-entertainment.com.

