Gamecocks romp after slow 1st half

AUBURN, Ala. -- Ashlyn Watkins had 14 points and 15 rebounds, reserve MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 15 points and No. 1 South Carolina overcame a slow start to beat Auburn 76-54 on Thursday night.

In a matchup between the top offense and the top defense in the SEC, the Gamecocks broke through in the second half, going on a 13-2 run late in the third quarter to put away the Tigers.

Kamilla Cardoso added 13 points and six rebounds for South Carolina (20-0, 8-0), which out-rebounded Auburn 48-35.

The Gamecocks scored 49 points in the second half, shooting 56.3% from the floor and 50% from three-point range.

"(Auburn) had a great game plan," South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said. "They made us play badly. It was their pressure defense and their ability to play their style.

"At halftime, you make a little bit of an adjustment, but as players, you know what you're capable of doing."

Watkins made her first start of the season for the Gamecocks. She replaced Chloe Kitts, who Staley said missed the game due to an illness.

"I wasn't surprised," Staley said of Watkins. "She's shown us that she's pretty talented. She's an extraordinary rebounder, she put up some points for us, and she was an absolute monster on defense."

Auburn's Honesty Scott-Grayson matched her career high with 31 points, but no one else scored more than six points for the Tigers (14-7, 3-5).

"(South Carolina) is the No. 1 team in the country for a reason," Scott-Grayson said. "They stuck to their game plan. ... But we went out there and fought hard. I'm proud of that."

NO. 5 N.C. STATE 63,

NO. 24 NORTH CAROLINA 59

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Aziaha James scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and fifth-ranked North Carolina State's defense locked down late to hold off 24th-ranked rival North Carolina.

Saniya Rivers had 14 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists for the Wolfpack (19-2, 7-2), which used a 9-0 burst in the fourth to go ahead for good. Then, N.C. State's defense came up big down the stretch, holding the Tar Heels without a point on their final seven possessions to keep tenuous control of a tight game between teams near the top of the league standings.

Deja Kelly scored 21 points to lead the Tar Heels (15-7, 7-3).

NO. 8 OHIO STATE 87 ,

WISCONSIN 49

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jacy Sheldon scored 17 points, Cotie McMahon had 15 and Eboni Walker 11 as No. 8 Ohio State won its eighth consecutive game by beating Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes (18-3, 9-1) shot 50% (33 for 66) from the floor, their best performance in nine games, and went 13 for 16 from the line.

Ohio State led by five points at the break and scored a program record-tying 39 points in the third quarter that extended its lead to a game-high 24 points late in the fourth.

Serah Williams led Wisconsin (10-10, 3-7) with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 12 TEXAS 67,

NO. 13 BAYLOR 55

WACO, Texas -- Freshman Madison Booker scored 22 points and Aaliyah Moore added 19 points as No. 12 Texas pulled away from No. 13 Baylor in the fourth quarter to earn a victory, giving the Longhorns' their first back-to-back wins at Waco since the 2009-10 season.

Baylor knocked off Texas (20-3, 7-3) at Austin on Dec. 30, but the Bears (16-4, 5-4) now have lost three of their last four games.

NO. 14 NOTRE DAME 85,

GEORGIA TECH 48

ATLANTA -- Hannah Hidalgo scored 35 points, surpassing the Notre Dame freshman record of 34 she had five days earlier, and the No. 14 Fighting Irish coasted to a win over Georgia Tech.

Hidalgo was 15-of-25 shooting with 8 assists and 6 steals. When she scored on fast break in the first minute to the fourth quarter the score was Notre Dame 73 -- with 31 from Hidalgo -- and Georgia Tech 31. It was Hidalgo's fourth 30-point game.

Kylee Watson had a season-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Fighting Irish (16-4, 6-3), and grabbed nine rebounds.

Kara Dunn scored 17 points for the Yellow Jackets (13-9, 4-6).

NO. 16 LOUISVILLE 81,

NO. 21 SYRACUSE 69

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Kiki Jefferson had 21 points and Nyla Harris totaled 18 points and 14 rebounds to guide No. 16 Louisville to an 81-69 victory over No. 21 Syracuse on a Thursday night that saw the Orange's Dyaisha Fair move into fifth place on the all-time scoring list.

Jefferson made 6 of 12 shots and 9 of 11 free throws for the Cardinals (19-3, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Harris, a sophomore, matched her career high in points and set a personal best in rebounds for her third double-double of the season and career.

Fair scored 28 on 10-for-23 shooting for the Orange (17-4, 7-3).

NO. 17 VIRGINIA TECH 76,

VIRGINIA 63

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Elizabeth Kitley scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Georgia Amoore had 20 points and 14 assists and No. 17 Virginia Tech beat Virginia for its fifth consecutive victory in the series.

Virginia Tech (17-4, 8-2) has won four consecutive games overall, after its first two-game skid since 2021-22, for the most wins in the first 10 ACC contests in program history.

Kitley became the fifth player in ACC history to reach 2,500 career points. Kitley was 15 of 25 from the floor, Amoore went 8 of 19, and the rest of the Hokies were just 8 of 28.

Matilda Ekh added 13 points for Virginia Tech. The Hokies had 20 assists on 31 field goals.

Virginia Tech pulled away in the third quarter after holding Virginia to five points on 2-of-14 shooting.

Kymora Johnson scored 22 points and Paris Clark had 18 points and eight rebounds for Virginia (10-11, 2-8).

NO. 19 GONZAGA 80,

SAN DIEGO 52

SAN DIEGO -- Brynna Maxwell scored 19 points and made four three-pointers in the third quarter, when Gonzaga was 8 of 8 behind the arc, to lead the 19th-ranked Bulldogs to a win over San Diego, their 15th-consecutive win.

Gonzaga, sixth in the country on three-pointers at 39.1%, was 2 of 12 at halftime before the floodgates opened. Kayleigh Truong had two three-pointers and Kaylynne Truong and Eliza Hollingsworth both had one to start the third quarter. Yvonne Ejim had a late layup as the Bulldogs went 9 of 11 from the floor to stretch a 38-20 halftime lead to 68-37. Ejim and Hollingsworth both had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs. Gonzaga had 24 assists on 28 baskets and finished 12 of 26 (46%) on three-pointers.

Dylan Horton had 13 points for the Toreros (4-17, 0-8).

TOP 25 MEN

NEBRASKA 80,

NO. WISCONSIN 72 (OT)

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska came back from an 18-point second-half deficit to knock off No. 6 Wisconsin in overtime, the second top-10 opponent the Cornhuskers have beaten this season.

Rienk Mast scored early in overtime to give the Huskers the lead for good, and when time expired the students spilled onto the court for the second time this season. The first was Jan. 9 when the Huskers beat then-No. 1 Purdue 88-72.

C.J. Wilcher scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, Mast finished with 20, and the Huskers (16-6, 6-5) improved to 6-0 at home in Big Ten play.

It was Nebraska's biggest comeback since erasing a 19-point deficit against Iowa in 2013. Since 2000, Wisconsin had been 120-0 when leading by 15 or more points at halftime.

AJ Storr matched his season high with 28 points to lead the Badgers (16-5, 9-2).

NO. 11 ARIZONA 91,

CALIFORNIA 65

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Oumar Ballo scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Keshad Johnson added 15 points and No. 11 Arizona rolled to a win over California.

Arizona (16-5, 7-3) never trailed, jumping out to a 29-11 lead by midway through the first half. The 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds during that opening stretch.

The Wildcats took a 48-28 halftime lead after shooting 56% from the floor and outrebounding the Golden Bears 25-11.

California (8-13, 4-6) cut the margin to 15 points early in the second half, but couldn't get any closer. Caleb Love's three-pointer with 12:30 left pushed the Wildcats back up by 22.