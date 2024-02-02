Mary Harville, president of Kentucky Lottery, said a group of 30 counselors, administrators, teachers and some retirees from Rector A. Jones Middle School who've played the same Powerball numbers since 2019 "were having the time of their lives" when she handed them checks with their individual winnings -- $24,000 each after taxes.

Mike Freer, a Conservative lawmaker in Britain, announced that he will resign before elections later in the year due to death threats from a group called Muslims Against Crusades and arson of his office he called the "final straw."

Mohammad Mahfud, Indonesia's top security minister, resigned from President Joko Widodo's cabinet "to focus" on being the running mate of former Central Java Gov. Ganjar Pranowo, who's campaigning to succeed Widodo.

Choi Won-jong, 23, was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to wear an electronic tracking device for 30 years for killing two people and injuring two others with his car in two attacks in Seongnam, South Korea.

Yohenry Brito, 24, and Jandry Barros, 21, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting two New York police officers in an attack captured on surveillance video outside a Manhattan migrant shelter, police said.

Chris Crowe, a zookeeper at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington D.C., said that "Walnut was a unique individual with a vivacious personality ... I'll always be grateful for her bond with me," as the zoo mourned the loss of Walnut, a white-naped crane that gained attention on the internet for her bond with Crowe, who passed away at the age of 42.

Harald V, Norway's 86-year-old monarch, is on sick leave because of a respiratory infection and has no plans to abdicate unlike his second cousin Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, the Norwegian palace said in a statement.