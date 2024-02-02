Let’s Eat!

Let’s Eat! | 7 Brew brings the love to Fort Smith animal shelter; Slim Chickens takes flight; Arkansas Food Hall of Fame opens nominations

7 Brew brings the love to Fort Smith animal shelter

Today at 1:03 a.m.

by Benjamin Collins

Two days after Fort Smith's second 7 Brew location opened, the coffee house's staff visited Fort Smith Animal Haven. The Brew Crew brought pup cups to the animals and gave them lots of love and sweet treats while bringing always-needed attention to the shelter's animals looking for their forever homes. (Courtesy Photos/7 Brew)

It's important for any small business to connect with the community where they live.

And what better way to get your paw in the door than to visit and boost the spirits of a local animal shelter?

That's exactly what 7 Brew Coffee, a Fayetteville-based coffee shop, did after opening their newest...