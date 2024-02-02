Let’s Eat!
Let’s Eat! | 7 Brew brings the love to Fort Smith animal shelter; Slim Chickens takes flight; Arkansas Food Hall of Fame opens nominations
7 Brew brings the love to Fort Smith animal shelter
Today at 1:03 a.m.
by
Benjamin Collins
It's important for any small business to connect with the community where they live.
And what better way to get your paw in the door than to visit and boost the spirits of a local animal shelter?
That's exactly what 7 Brew Coffee, a Fayetteville-based coffee shop, did after opening their newest...