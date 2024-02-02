LIVE! Music: ‘Peerless’ drummer Brian Blade and his Fellowship Band bring jazz to Dickson Street

Limited tickets remain for the Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band performing tonight at the Walton Arts Center as part of the Starrlight Jazz Series. Led by Blade, a "peerless drummer," the Grammy award-winning group consists of Jon Cowherd on piano, two saxophonists, Myron Walden on alto and Melvin Butler on tenor, and Roland Guerin on bass. Their blend of jazz and gospel roots will have toes tappin' starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $33-$53.

Across the tracks, a Bluesy Birthday Bash for local legend Gary Hutchison with Oreo Blue, Nace Brothers and more is happening during happy hour from 6-8 p.m. today at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Fans may wish Hutchison a "Happy Birthday" at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Farewell Party and during the the Riverfront Blues Society jam from 1-5 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Bakery District in Fort Smith.

ELSEWHERE

George's Majestic Lounge -- Sawyer Hill, Ted Hammig & The Campaign and Modeling, 9 p.m. today; Frost Fest after-party with The Phlegms and Vintage Pistol, 8 p.m. Saturday; Jesse Dean, 7 p.m. Feb. 6 (free); Squirrel Flower with Greg Mendez, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Rochelle Bradshaw, The Irie Lions, Butterfly, Patti Steel, Jeff Kearney and DJ Hod-I, 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in Fayetteville.

The Momentary -- The Soul Rebels with Talib Kweli, 7 p.m. today in Bentonville.

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- Kurt Allen Band and Treja Vu 7 p.m. today; Mildenhall with MidNight Wagon, 7 p.m. Saturday in Bentonville.

The Front Porch Theater -- Country night dance with Bourbon Rain Country Band, 7 p.m. Saturday in Alma.

Washington County Fairgrounds -- Bonnie Montgomery, stepmom, Sad Palomino and Gardensnakes at Frost Fest, 2-7 p.m. Saturday.

King Opera House -- Chad Prather (comedy), 7 p.m. today; Larry B Soul Experience, 7 p.m. Saturday in Van Buren.

Skokos Performing Arts Center -- Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Sunday in Alma.

Tontitown Winery -- Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Take Cover Unplugged today and Jenna and Tony Saturday in Springdale.

-- Monica Hooper

mhooper@nwaonline.com