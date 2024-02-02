Mardi Gras fun rolls in to Eureka Springs Saturday, Fayetteville Feb. 10

The streets of Eureka Springs and Fayetteville will turn purple, green and gold soon as the good times roll for Mardi Gras.

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Festivities began in January up in Eureka Springs and really heat up this weekend starting with a Coronation Ball at 6 p.m. today at the Crescent Hotel. The Mardi Gras Night Parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by a Black Light Ball at 7 p.m. at Chelsea's in downtown. On Feb. 9 the Inn of the Ozarks hosts a Masquerade Ball starting at 6 p.m. Then the Day Parade proceeds through the streets of downtown Eureka Springs at 2 p.m. Feb. 10. Find out more at eurekaspringsmardigras.org

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fat Saturday Parade of Fools kicks off at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 in downtown Fayetteville. The parade route starts on the downtown square and then heads down Block Avenue toward Dickson Street. The Grand Marshal of the 2024 Parade of Fools in Fayetteville is Majestic Storm of 40/29 Sunrise Weather. Queen and King of Fayetteville Mardi Gras are Nancy and Steve Ballard. Tin Roof Fayetteville hosts pre- and after- parties for the parade.

More Mardi Gras fun:

Buddy Shute & The Motivators host a bluesy Mardi Gras party starting at 6 p.m. Sunday at Morano's in Fayetteville with fun costumes, rumbas, beads and baubles.

Krewe du Rendezvous is throwing a Mardi Gras party with crawfish, gumbo and king cake starting at 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at Rendezvous Junction Brewing Company in Rogers. There will also be Mexican food available for purchase.

Mardi Gras Monday with King Cabbage Brass Band starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Fat Tuesday Beads & Beer Crawfish Boil starts at 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at Natural State Beer Company in Rogers.

Ballroom Dancers of NWA host "Mardi Gras meets Valentine's Day" at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Record in Bentonville. This is a nonalcoholic event. Finger food and drinks available. Dances include waltz, cha cha, rumba, foxtrot, nightclub 2-step, country 2-step, east coast and west coast swing, salsa, and others. Tickets are $30 on EventBrite.

Bauhaus Biergarten in Springdale hosts an all-day Mardi Gras party starting at noon Feb. 17.

BONUS: Learn more about the tradition of King Cake before indulging in the sugary, flaky goodness at your favorite local bakery or make your own.

-- Monica Hooper

mhooper@nwaonline.com