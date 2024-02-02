MLB Calendar

TODAY-Feb. 16 Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY Owners meetings, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

THURSDAY Los Angeles Dodgers voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 11 San Diego Padres voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 13 Voluntary reporting date for other teams' pitchers, catchers and injured players, and for Dodgers other players.

Feb. 16 Voluntary reporting date for Padres other players.

Feb. 18 Voluntary reporting date for other teams' other players.

Feb. 23 Mandatory reporting date.

March 2-11 Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 20-21 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego at Seoul, South Korea.

March 28 Opening day for all other teams, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 27-28 Houston vs. Colorado at Mexico City.

June 8-9 New York Mets vs. Philadelphia at London.

June 20 St. Louis vs. San Francisco at Birmingham, Ala.