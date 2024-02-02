NEWS IN BRIEF

Steelmaker operates on clean energy only

Arkansas Steel Associates, a national manufacturer of specialty steel products, is one of the first Entergy Arkansas customers to cover its entire energy usage through the utility’s tariff directed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy.

The utility’s Go ZERO initiative allows customers to take advantage of Entergy’s existing emissions-free generation resources as well as additional renewable energy resources as they come online, the utility announced Thursday. Arkansas Steel Associates is one of 11 commercial and industrial customers participating in the program, which began in August.

“While Arkansas Steel Associates has been doing business in Newport for 35 years, it’s important to note that we also do business throughout North America, so having this green and clean energy option in Arkansas is really important to us and our customers,” said Tommy Okada, president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Steel Associates. “Access to carbon-free and affordable electricity is a big advantage for doing business here.” Go ZERO offers customers nuclear and renewable resources, including solar, hydro or wind.

— Andrew Moreau

LR’s Montrose group buys Australian unit

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc., the Little Rock-based environmental services company, has purchased Epic Environmental Pty Ltd, an environmental consultancy in Australia, Montrose said Thursday in a news release.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Brisbane, Epic Environmental is an environmental science and engineering consultancy, serving clients across Australia, the release said.

Epic Environmental employs engineers, scientists, geologists, planners, and ecologists, providing a range of services including environmental planning, contaminated land management, waste management and remediation, environmental audits and compliance audits.

“Epic will both accelerate our growth in Australia and significantly expand our capabilities, relationships and services in market,” said Vijay Mathripragada, president and chief executive officer of Montrose Environmental Group.

— Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Arkansas Index rises 9.05, ends at 913.86

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 913.86, up 9.05 points.

“Consumer stocks outperformed as the S&P 500 index rebounded sharply from Wednesday’s losses in advance of earnings reports from large technology companies post close as well as monthly payroll data for January due [this] morning,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.