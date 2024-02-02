GOLF

Cantlay in contention

Patrick Cantlay has spent about as much time on the phone as the golf course this week as a PGA Tour board member trying to nail down a deal for a $3 billion investment. It didn't seem to affect his day job at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. On a surprising day of weather when umbrellas gave way to sunglasses, Cantlay saved par five times and had eight birdies at Spyglass Hill for an 8-under 64 that left him one shot behind Thomas Detry of Belgium. Detry worked his own short-game magic at the end, chipping in from thick, damp rough for birdie on the 18th at Spyglass to finish with three consecutive birdies and a 63. Torrey Pines winner Matthieu Pavon had the best round at Pebble Beach, closing with four birdies over the last five holes for a 65. Rory McIlroy, no longer on the PGA Tour board but offering eye-opening comments this week that LIV Golf players should be able to return without punishment, was among the leaders until it all fell apart at the end at Spyglass. He was leading at 6 under, coming off five birdies in seven holes, when he three-putted for bogey. And then on the par-5 seventh, he drove into trouble and took a penalty drop by going some 20 yards back on his line and then moving one club length to the right. One problem -- that rule was changed to allow that in 2019, and then changed back in 2023. McIlroy was supposed to drop on the line between his ball and the hole. So the two-shot penalty turned his bogey into a triple bogey, and he shot 71.

BASEBALL

Chisholm loses arbitration case

Jazz Chisholm Jr. got disappointing news on his 26th birthday, losing to the Miami Marlins in the first salary arbitration decision of the year. The outfielder will be paid $2,625,000 rather than his $2.9 million request. Chisholm hit .250 with 19 home runs, 51 RBI and 22 stolen bases in 25 tries last year, when he was shifted to center field from second base and shortstop. He went 0 for 8 with four strikeout as the Marlins were swept by Philadelphia in their NL Wild Card Series. The speedy Chisholm was an All-Star in 2022, when he batted .254 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI and 12 steals in 17 attempts. He didn't play after June 28 because of a back injury.

Cubs reach deal with reliever

Reliever Hector Neris and the Chicago Cubs finalized a $9 million, one-year contract on Thursday, a deal that includes option and performance bonuses that could increase its value to about $22 million over two seasons. The 34-year-old right-hander gets a $9 million salary this year, and the agreement includes a $9 million team option for 2025. The option would become a player option if Neris pitches in 60 games this season or finishes 45, is not on the injured list for the final game of the season and does not have a significant injury. Neris went 6-3 with a 1.71 ERA in 71 games with Houston last season. He has made at least 60 appearances six times, including each of the last three years. Neris likely will slot in as one of Chicago's primary setup men for Adbert Alzolay, who had 22 saves in 25 chances in 2023 in his first season as the closer. Neris is 33-36 with a 3.24 ERA and 89 saves in 546 career games.

FOOTBALL

Ravens name Orr as DC

The Baltimore Ravens hired Zach Orr as their defensive coordinator after Mike Macdonald left to become the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week. The Ravens announced the 31-year-old Orr's promotion Thursday. He was Baltimore's inside linebackers coach the past two seasons and also played linebacker for the Ravens from 2014-16. After retiring as a player because of a congenital neck/spine condition, Orr became a coaching and personnel assistant for the Ravens and then a defensive coaching analyst.

Former Auburn WR dies

Terry Beasley, a former Auburn star receiver and College Football Hall of Famer, has died of an apparent suicide, according to police in Auburn, Ala. He was 73. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Beasley was declared dead at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Moody Police Chief Reece Smith said the case is being investigated as a potential suicide. Beasley, who for decades suffered from the effects of a number of concussions during his playing career, paired up with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Pat Sullivan and earned All-America honors in both 1970 and 1971. He still holds the school receiving records with 2,507 yards and 29 touchdowns in a three-year career. Beasley was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.