100 years ago

Feb. 2, 1924

The Committee of the Whole of the City Council last night heard further explanations by Ross W. Harris, consulting traffic engineer of Madison, Wis., regarding changes recommended by him that should be made in traffic regulations in Little Rock, much of which covered the ground gone over at the Wednesday night meeting. Alderman Tuohey objected to the re-routing of the east side lines, one of which he insisted should still be operated to Main and Markham street. He complimented the report of the engineer which he said was in the interest both of the public and the street car company. Otherwise the committee approved the report.

50 years ago

Feb. 2, 1974

WASHINGTON -- Railroad passenger service, missing from Little Rock since April 30, 1971, will return on Wednesday, March 31, the office of Senator John L. McClellan (Dem., Ark.) announced Friday night. Senator McClellan said that officials of Amtrak, the government subsidized rail passenger organization, would restore service to Arkansas on the route from St. Louis toward the Mexican border at Laredo, Tex.

25 years ago

Feb. 2, 1999

JONESBORO -- A Jonesboro man who cut the head off the cat belonging to his estranged wife and used the head to weigh down a threatening note to her will spend 60 days in jail. The woman fled to Tennessee out of fear despite her husband's incarceration, police said. Todd Anthony Looper, 31, pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals Friday and was sentenced to 60 days by Craighead County Municipal Judge Pamela Honeycutt. He also was fined $180 in court costs.

10 years ago

Feb. 2, 2014

The whereabouts of an Arkansas Forestry Commission pilot reported missing Friday afternoon are still unknown, commission spokesman Adriane Barnes said Saturday. The pilot was identified as Jake Harrell, 34, a part-time Forestry Commission pilot since 2005, a full-time officer with the North Little Rock Police Department and a member of the Arkansas Air National Guard 188th Fighter Wing. ... Harrell last contacted the Forestry Commission at 1:11 p.m. Friday during an aerial wildfire survey of the Ouachita National Forest. He took off in a single-engine Cessna 210 from Oden and was scheduled to land in Wickes.